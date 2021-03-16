Beyoncé Kisses Jay-Z In Rare PDA Pic After Her Record-Breaking Grammys Night

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z cozied up for some rare PDA after Queen Bey won her 28th Grammy award!

These two looked so loved up on Grammys night! Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z showed off some rare PDA following Queen Bey’s record-breaking night at the Grammy awards on March 14. In a series of photos that the 28-time Grammy winner, 39, shared to her Instagram account, Bey posted images of herself and her husband of nearly 13 years, 51, snuggling up together.

Beyoncé looked absolutely angelic, donning a stunning sparkling silver dress with matching turban and glimmering mesh face mask. Two photos, in particular, stuck out to fans. Among the carousel post featuring images, of Bey hugging friend and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, showing off her wardrobe, and more, Queen Bey also shared rare photos of herself giving Jay a kiss on the cheek!

The second image of the two featured the pair looking like the absolute power couple that they are. It was a huge night for the pair, as Beyoncé became the artist with the most Grammy wins in the Recording Academy’s history! “As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times,” Beyoncé shared while holding back tears, as she accepted her history-making award.

“And it’s been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” said Bey. She also reflected on how her own daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made history, too, winning her very first Grammy award at the tender age of nine years old! “I know my daughter is watching. …Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you. And I’m so honored to be your Mommy.”

Bey and Jay are seriously one incredible power couple in the music industry. The two have overcome so much together through their marriage and relationship, and Jay has proven that he is right there to support his incredible wife through all of her history-making moments. We’re so happy to see this couple thriving, and cannot wait to see what they share and accomplish in the future!