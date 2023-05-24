Beyonce Shares Tribute To Her ‘Beloved Queen’ Tina Turner After Her Death

Beyonce, 41, shared a beautiful tribute to Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 83. The singer wrote an emotional message to the late legendary star on the homepage of her website, and professed her “endless love” and gratitude for the amazing legacy she left behind. She also referred to her as her “beloved queen.”

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

In 2008, Tina Turner joined Beyoncé for an instantly iconic performance at the Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/bFxsML6KOT — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 24, 2023

Beyonce’s message for Tina comes after she expressed her admiration for the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” crooner many times over the years. One of those times happened when she had the chance to perform at a tribute for Tina to celebrate the Kennedy Center Honor she received in 2005. “I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform,” Beyonce told Tina directly while on stage at the event. “I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous — and those legs!”

Just a few years later, in 2008, Beyonce had one of her dreams come true, when she was able to perform “Proud Mary” with Tina at the Grammy Awards, which can be seen in the video above. The duo wore silver ensembles, including a sleeveless dress for Beyonce, and a sleeveless top and matching pants for Tina, and had the crowd on their feet as they sang a fierce version of the iconic song.

The Grammys moment is one that will forever be considered one of the best Grammys performances ever, and Tina’s passing will be one of the most memorable days in history. Shortly after Tina’s team and family announced her death, many other celebrities, just like Beyonce, took to social media to share tributes. Some of them included Ciara, Mick Jagger, Dan Levy, Magic Johnson, and Gloria Gaynor.