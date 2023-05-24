Tina Turner Dead: Legendary Singer Dies At 83

Tina Turner’s team released a statement via Facebook confirming the singer’s death on May 24. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the message read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.

The singer’s family also shared a separate statement. “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her family said, per Rolling Stone. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Specific details about the “long illness” were not confirmed. Throughout her incredible career, Tina won 12 Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. She was also inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame twice — once with Ike Turner, and then again as a solo artist.

Aside from her illustrious career, Tina also had a gorgeous family, including two biological sons and two adopted sons. She shared one of her biological sons with Raymond Hill and the other with Ike Turner, while also adopting Ike’s two children from a previous relationship. Her biological children, Raymond and Ronnie, passed away in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Raymond died by an apparent suicide, while Ronnie succumbed to his battle with colon cancer.

There have long been rumors of Tina’s apparent estrangement from her sons. In a 2018 interview, Ike Turner Jr., one of Tina’s adopted children, said he hadn’t spoken to her for nearly 20 years. “I don’t think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either,” he added in the DailyMail interview.

Story Developing…