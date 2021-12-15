Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!

Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.

Craig Raymond Turner

Tina had her first son Craig Raymond when she was only 18-years-old. Craig’s father was Raymond Hill, who played saxophone in Ike’s band, Kings of Rhythm. Craig mostly avoided the spotlight during his life, and he worked as a real estate professional. Sadly, Craig died by suicide in July 2018 in his Studio City, California home at age 59.

Tina opened up about her son’s death in a June 2019 interview with CBS This Morning. She expressed that she felt like her son was at peace. “I think Craig was lonely, that’s what I think really got him more than anything else,” she said at the time. ”I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.” The singer held a ceremony to scatter her late son’s ashes on July 19, 2018, as she revealed in a tweet. “My saddest moment as a mother,” she wrote. “I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”

Ronnie Renelle Turner

Tina gave birth to her younger son Ronald “Ronnie” Renelle, 61, in October 1960. Ronnie was musical like his mom and dad. He acted alongside his mama in the 1993 movie What’s Love Got To Do With It as a member of The Revue, via IMDb. Ronnie also performed with his parents. Ronnie’s half-brother Ike, Jr. revealed that he was married to the singer Afida Turner in an interview with DailyMail in 2018. His half-brother said he spoke to Ronnie “periodically.”

Ike Turner Jr.

Ike Turner had six children, but Tina only adopted two of his sons. The two sons she adopted were from his longterm relationship with Lorraine Taylor. His oldest son Ike Turner, Jr., 63, was born in 1958. Ike, Jr. followed in his dad and adopted mom’s footsteps and began a career in the music industry. He won a Grammy in 2006 for producing his father’s album Risin’ With The Blues in the Traditional Blues Album category. Ike, Jr. also reunited with one of his father’s old bandmates Randi Love in 2017 and toured with her, according to the Oklahoma Eagle. Randi was a member of the Ike Turner Revue as an “Ikette.” Randi released a single with Ike, Jr. in 2018 called “Freaky” under the name Sweet Randi Love & Love Thang Band.

Ike claimed that he’d been estranged from his mother for nearly two decades in a 2018 interview with DailyMail. “Tina raised me from the age of two. She’s the only mother I’ve ever known,” he said. “I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don’t think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either.”

Michael Turner

Ike’s younger son from his relationship with Lorraine was Michael, 61, born in 1960. Of Tina’s four children, the least is known about Michael. While Michael has kept out of the spotlight, it was revealed that he as well as his brothers Ike and Ronnie were “devastated” that they were mostly left out of the 2021 HBOMax documentary Tina, according to a source who spoke to Fox News.