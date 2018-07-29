Tina Turner Scatters Son’s Ashes In Heartbreaking Pic: ‘My Saddest Moment As A Mother’

Tina Turner’s son died from an apparent suicide earlier this month. The singer took to Instagram this week to share the devastating moment where she scattered his ashes and said her final goodbyes.

Tina Turner, 78, just did the hardest thing a parent could ever do. On July 19, the iconic singer said her last goodbyes to her son, Craig Raymond Turner, who died of an apparent suicide on July 3. Tina took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of her and her loved ones on a boat, scattering her son’s ashes into the ocean.

“My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby,” she captioned the heartbreaking image.

Craig died earlier this month when he reportedly shot himself at his home in Studio City, CA. He was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities arrived. He was Tina’s oldest son; she is also a mother to Ronnie Turner, 57. Tina had Craig when she was just 18 years old, before she married Ike Turner. When the couple married in 1962, Ike adopted Craig as his own.

Our hearts go out to Tina and her family during this incredibly difficult time.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).