Ciara, Dan Levy & More Stars Mourn The Loss of Tina Turner: See Their Tributes

Legendary “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner tragically died after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland on May 24, her rep confirmed to The Telegraph. And almost immediately after her passing at the age of 83, celebrities took to social media to mourn the icon. See their touching tributes below.

Ciara

“Goodies” hitmaker Ciara, 37, took to Twitter shortly after the somber news regarding Tina’s death broke to share an emotional tribute for the late songstress. “Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” the pop star captioned two photos of Tina from her younger days.

Dan Levy

Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy, 39, shared a throwback video from the hit TV show that featured one of the characters singing Tina’s hit “The Best” from 1989. “The ultimate inspiration. The Best. #RIPTinaTurner,” he captioned the emotional video. Comedian Whitney Cummings even took to the comments to react to Dan’s video and added a series of broken heart emojis.

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones lead vocalist Mick Jagger, 79, who notably performed and collaborated with Tina over the years, also took to Twitter on May 24 to publicly grieve his dear friend. “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer,” his sweet tribute began. “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

In two of the photos, Mick and Tina performed on stage together. The black-and-white photo pictured Tina laughing as she leaned up against the rock star’s back. The second photo of the pair pictured them belting out a song as they gazed directly into each other’s eyes. Tina and Mick famously performed two songs, “State Of Shock” and “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll” in 1985 (watch video here), which is where the photo of Mick in the blue t-shirt was taken.

Magic Johnson

Former basketball star Magic Johnson, 63, shared an impactful photo of him posing with Tina and the late Elizabeth Taylor, via Twitter to mourn the “Proud Mary” hitmaker. “Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner,” his caption of the group photo began. “I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.” In the photo, Magic leaned in next to Liz, while Tina lovingly held onto the Cleopatra star’s shoulders and smiled big for the camera.

Gloria Gaynor

“I Will Survive” songstress Gloria Gaynor, 79, opted for a single glamour shot photo of Tina for her Twitter tribute post. “I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner , the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white,” the 79-year-old began. “She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music #TinaTurner.”

Garcelle Beauvais

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, 56, re-shared a photo of Tina from her younger days to react to her passing on May 24. “You were simply the BEST! Rest in power,” she captioned the post, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Mia Farrow

Actress Mia Farrow, 78, opted to share two black-and-white photos of Tina to grieve her via Twitter. “The magnificent Tina Turner has left us,” she captioned the post, along with a broken heart emoji. In the left snapshot, the late 83-year-old had her eyes closed, while in the second, her eyes were pictured wide open and appeared to be from years prior than the first.

A statement was also shared on Tina’s Facebook account, further confirming her death, and it said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina overcame personal and professional struggles in her life to build a legendary six-decade career as both a singer and actress. She first found fame in the 1960s as part of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue, which delivered a ton of chart-topping hits. However, after years of domestic abuse, Tina left her husband, Ike Turner, and made an epic comeback as a solo artist in the 80s, while releasing hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Tina, who is also famous for her 1971 version of “Proud Mary” and her role as Aunty Entity in 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, suffered a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney failure, which required a transplant, in her final years of life. She won 12 Grammy awards, sold more than 200 million albums, and had four children before she passed — a son, Ronnie, who she shared with Ike and died in Dec. 2022, as well as two of Ike’s children who she adopted, and a son, Craig, from a previous relationship.