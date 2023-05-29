Beyonce Is ‘So Proud’ Of Blue Ivy, 11, After Her Paris Performance: ‘You Bring Us So Much Joy’

Beyonce, 41, gave a special loving shout-out to her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, after she joined her on stage during her Renaissance Tour in Paris, France. The singer shared an eye-catching Instagram photo and two video clips from the performance that the young talent gave as she matched her mom in a sequined silver outfit and silver-framed sunglasses. She also added a sweet message that revealed how “proud” of her she is.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyonce wrote. Once she shared the post, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with compliments. “Blue did a AMAZING JOB I THINK IT’S SAFE TO SAY WE ALL ARE SO PROUD OF BLUE 💙💙💙💙,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Love her.”

Beyonce’s post about Blue Ivy comes after they both wowed at the Paris show during “MY POWER.” They flaunted incredible dance moves and at the end of the performance, Beyonce shouted, “Give it up for Blue!” It was followed by massive cheers from the crowd, who later took to social media to express their excitement over her unexpected appearance.

Blue Ivy and her dad, Jay-Z, have both been spotted attending Beyonce’s shows on the tour so far, including on opening night, so it’s quite possible both or one of them could join the talented artist on stage at another future show. Blue Ivy also joined her mom on stage in Dubai earlier this year. It was the first time in five years that Beyonce performed and it became a truly special moment.

In addition to Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay, who were married in 2008, share five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. They haven’t been in the spotlight as much as their older sister yet, but with the amount of talent in the family, it wouldn’t be surprising if they also chose a creative career that gets them attention when they get older.