Rumi Carter, 5, Seen Arriving in London With Beyonce & Jay-Z After Cheering On Sister Blue Ivy: Photos

Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi, 5, was a dead ringer for her stunning mom in London. The superstar’s youngest child (a twin of son Sir, also 5) with husband Jay-Z was spotted walking down the steps of a private jet in London, England on Monday, May 29 just hours before Beyonce’s scheduled Renaissance Tour shows. The little girl sported a Sponge Bob graphic t-shirt with Bob himself and Patrick the starfish along with a loose pair of white pants and sneakers.

The 5-year-old kept her hair back in a bun and also held onto a large blue and white shopping bag — perhaps some goodies in Paris, where the family was for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour shows. Notably, she looked almost identical to childhood photos of Beyonce, 41, — one of which the Destiny’s Child star shared to social media recently to tease her new haircare brand.

Other images showed a pair of private jets — one white and one black, presumably with one each belonging to Beyonce and Jay-Z. Rumi, and presumably Sir, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, 11, are all likely to descend upon London ahead of Beyonce’s upcoming tour dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which kick off on Monday, May 29. The GRAMMY winner has five shows total in the British capital, including Tuesday, May 30, Thursday, June 1, Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4 — all in support of her last album Renaissance.

Rumi Carter shows her support for her sister and mother with her friend while holding a "We love you, Blue!!" banner❤️ #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuudYL9sA7 — Yoncé Philippines (@BeyonceManila) May 27, 2023

Rumi had a viral moment on social media over the weekend as she cheered on her big sister Blue at mom’s Paris show where the 11-year-old made a surprise on-stage appearance. Blue didn’t miss a beat as she slayed some choreography alongside Beyonce’s back-up dancers, looking flyer than ever in an all silver ensemble with braids in her hair. While watching, Rumi held up a handwritten sign that read, “We Love You Blue!” inside the Stade de France. Rumi was also spotted cheering and dancing the entire time, clearly full of excitement to watch her mom and sister on the big stage.