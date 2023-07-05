Beyonce Unexpectedly Cancels RENAISSANCEWORLD Pittsburgh Show Without Reschedule Date

Fans hoping to see Beyoncé in Pittsburgh on Aug. 3 were met with disappointing news on Wednesday when Acrisure Stadium’s official social media accounts announced that the “RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR” would not be coming due to “production logistics and scheduling issues,” per the statement. “Refunds will automatically be issued at the point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

Beyoncé’s website has since been amended to reflect the recent changes to her tour. Her next stop is in Toronto for two shows, followed by scheduled performances in Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, and East Rutherford. She will kick off August with a show in Boston before heading down to Washington, DC, for two shows before heading to Charlotte.

Other stops on the U.S. leg of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR were affected by these “production logistics and scheduling issues.” Bey’s stop at Seattle’s Lumen Field had to be “pushed back one day,” per its Twitter account, with the show taking place on Sept. 14 instead of the 13th. In addition to that, Bey’s Sept. 18 show at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City has been rescheduled to Oct. 1. HollywoodLife has reached out to Bey’s camp for any statement on the schedule changes.

Beyoncé, 41, began her world tour in May. While performing for fans across the globe, she has given love to Natalia Bryant as the tour’s intern, celebrated the life and legacy of Tina Turner after the singer’s passing, danced along with Blue Ivy Paris, received some encouragement from her daughter Rumi, danced with Blue in London, avoided a wardrobe malfunction or two, helped a couple with a gender reveal, and performed for everyone from Tom Holland and Zendaya to Ariana Grande to Selena Gomez.

Beyoncé’s tour schedule rearrangement comes on the heels of Madonna postponing her upcoming Celebration tour while she recovers from a severe bacterial infection. Her manager said that while she recuperated, “all commitments, which include the tour,” would have to be paused. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”