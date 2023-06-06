Beyonce Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A True Pro During ‘Renaissance’ Tour Blunder: Watch

Beyonce can handle a wardrobe malfunction better than anybody. The superstar, 41, experienced a brief mishap during her June 4 performance in London on her Renaissance tour that was recorded by a fan and shared to TikTok. Beyonce started dancing and singing to “America Has a Problem” when her gold, over-the-top headpiece immediately slid off her head and hit her sunglasses. But Beyonce instantly recovered and held the hat in place, without missing a beat during her electric performance.

Beyonce let out a quick smile during the blunder, as she carried on with her performance next to her two backup dancers. After holding the headpiece with her hand, Beyonce took it off and tossed it behind her on the stage. She acted like nothing happened and continued to sing and dance for the crowd that was filled with die-hard fans. Way to go, Bey!

Beyonce’s fans praised her fast recovery in the comments section of the TikTok. “Even with the hat falling off she still having fun,” one fan said. Another wrote, “the hat got TOSSED when she done.” Some fans also joked that Beyonce was going to “fire” the hat after the performance faux pas.

Beyonce kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance tour earlier in May with a performance in Sweden. Her setlist spans six acts and includes 34 songs(including a Tina Turner cover, honoring the late singer) from throughout her career, with plenty of amazing outfits along the way. She did five shows at London’s Tottenham Stadium and the final show was the same night she dealt with the wardrobe malfunction. Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, joined her on stage at one of the London shows for an incredible performance.

The European leg of Beyonce’s world tour will continue through June, wrapping up in Warsaw, Poland on June 28. The “If I Were A Boy” singer will then take a few weeks off and bring the show to North America, kicking off in Toronto, Canada on July 8. The whole tour will finish in New Orleans on September 27.