Ariana Grande Dances At Beyonce’s Concert In London During Night Off From ‘Wicked’: Watch

Ariana Grande has been hard at work filming Wicked in London over the past several months, but on the evening of June 5, she had the night off and she definitely took advantage. Ari attended the fifth and of five shows of Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour in London. A fan caught a glimpse of Ariana rocking out in her box at the concert, and video shows her dancing in her seat to Beyonce’s set (she’s the one in pink below). Another fan caught up with Ari backstage and filmed a video with her.

Ariana grande dancing on a beyonce song omg 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KDWfbBUmtv — olivier 👺 (@olwestside) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Ariana posted a photo on her own Instagram Story from the show, as well. The image was a still from the part in Beyonce’s set where she sang “Plastic Off The Sofa,” which also happens to be the song rumored to feature Ariana on an upcoming remix. Rumors about the collab began surfacing at the end of May, and fans are convinced that Ariana’s photo choice was carefully selected to further hint at the potential remix. However, Ariana and Beyonce have not commented on the collaboration rumors.

Ariana is currently on a bit of a music hiatus while filming the upcoming Wicked movies, where she’ll star as Glinda. She released her last album in 2020 and has been focused on Wicked and her R.E.M. Beauty line in the years since. Still, Ariana did pop up on two remixes with The Weeknd in 2021 (“Save Your Tears”) and 2023 (“Die For You“), so a feature on one of Bey’s tracks doesn’t seem off the table!

ARIANA GRANDE AT THE RENAISSANCE SHOW OMFGGG pic.twitter.com/Kc5QAAWa9G — cameron (@cambeserious) June 4, 2023

Beyonce kicked off her Renaissance Tour in Sweden in May. The tour will continue in Europe throughout the month of June before making its way to the United States for stadium shows in July, August and September. The tour is set to end on September 27 in New Orleans. Beyonce’s husband, JAY-Z, and their three kids have been accompanying her on tour, with the pair’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, even popping up onstage to dance during one of the concert’s acts. Iconic!