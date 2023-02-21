Ariana Grande & The Weeknd Tease A ‘Die For You’ Remix As She Records New Music: Watch

After multiple collaborations, pop singer Ariana Grande & The Weeknd appear to be at it again, as they teased a remix track together via TikTok on Feb. 21!

February 21, 2023
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd fans can rejoice, as the pop music duo teased another collaboration via social media on Feb. 21. “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….”, the 29-year-old hitmaker captioned her TikTok video. In the clip, Ariana could be seen vocalizing the track and cutting the mix together on her computer. Although neither she nor the 33-year-old singer has confirmed what song it is, many fans speculate that it is The Weeknd’s 2016 track “Die for You”, given the brief lyrics that the songstress belted out.

Not only did the Grammy winner give fans a preview of herself editing the song, but she could also even be heard singing some of the track’s chorus. “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry,” she sang. After the blonde beauty shared the song from The Weeknd’s album, Starboy, many of their fans flooded the comments with their reactions.

“DIE FOR YOU REMIX? ABSOLUTELY,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Please give us Die for You (Ariana’s version).” Later, the “Save Your Tears” artist re-shared Ariana’s video via his Instagram and captioned it with a single tear emoji. Ariana took to the comments and added some moon and stars emoji to share his excitement. Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s fans also were ecstatic of their latest collab. “no WAY NO WAY NO WAY,” the official MTV network wrote, while a fan quipped, “my life expectancy raised by 10 years.”

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time that the musicians work together on a song, as they have worked together on a few hits. In 2014, Ariana and the Hollywood hunk teamed up for her track “love me harder” from her 2014 album, My Everything. And later they vocalized together for her 2020 song “off the table” for her album, Positions. That same year Ariana and The Weeknd worked on his song “Save Your Tears” for his album, After Hours.

Not only is Ariana a Grammy-winning artist, but so is The Weeknd, with a total of 13 Grammy nominations and four wins under his belt. Most recently, Bella Hadid‘s ex took home a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song “Hurricane” alongside rapper Kanye West, 45. Ariana, for her part, won her second Grammy Award in 2021 for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category alongside Lady Gaga, 36, for their work on “Rain On Me.” The r.e.m.beauty founder has not released an album since 2021, whereas, The Weeknd’s last album, Dawn FM, was released in 2022.

