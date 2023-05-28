Selena Gomez Rocks Leather Trench & Sandals For Beyonce’s Concert In Paris: Photos

The singer greeted fellow concert goers who were fans as she enjoyed the show in her fashionable look.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez, 30, appeared to have a good time when she attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert in Paris, France on Friday. The singer rocked a long black leather jacket and matching flip flops as she mingled with fellow concert goers. She also had her hair pulled up into a high bun and accessorized with thick silver hoop earrings.

Selena attending Beyonce’s concert. (BACKGRID)

At one point, Selena got attention for appearing frustrated with a security guard, in a video that was obtained by TMZ. It’s unclear what she was discussing with the guard or why, is she was, upset. The outlet reported it had something to do with being kept away from fans that were going up to her, but nothing’s been confirmed.

Another photo of Selena’s look. (BACKGRID)

Selena’s appearance at the Beyonce show comes just a few weeks after she was spotted attending her pal Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Arlington, TX in Apr. She brought along her adorable little sister, Gracie, 9, who dressed in a purple dress similar to one Taylor wore during her Speak Now tour. At one point during the show, the “Midnight Rain” crooner even gave Gracie the black hat she wore for her performance of “22,” which is something she does for a special someone at every show.

After the epic concert, Selena took to  Instagram to thank Taylor, whom she’s been friends with for years, for making the experience special for Gracie. “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always,” she wrote alongside photos and video of the young cutie during the show.

When Selena’s not making headlines for her concert outings, she’s doing so for her dating life. The talented star was most recently romantically linked to Zayn Malik. It all started when a TikTok video of the two sitting at a restaurant together went viral in March. Neither have confirmed or denied the alleged new romance but Selena was also recently seen with the “Pillow Talk” crooner’s assistant, Taryn Zimmerman, outside of Nobu restaurant.

