‘Madonna: The Celebration Tour’: All You Need To Know About Her Career-Spanning Extravaganza

Madonna is a famous singer known for her hit songs “Like a Virgin,” “Hung Up,” and more.

The “Queen of Pop” announced her Celebration Tour via social media in Jan. 2023.

Most recently, the tour was put on pause amid M’s health scare which she was hospitalized for on Jun. 24, 2023.

For over four decades, there’s been one name that exemplified music superstardom: Madonna. From her breakthrough singles in the 1980s like “Holiday,” “Lucky Star,” and “Like A Virgin,” to her reinventions with “Vogue,” “Justify My Love,” and “Take A Bow” in the early 1990s, to the dance-fueled explosion of “Ray Of Light,” “Music,” “Hung Up” and more early 2000s hits, Madonna has remained a relevant music force to this very day. This music icon continues to top charts and get people into the groove and will spotlight her legendary career with 2023’s Madonna: The Celebration Tour.

This career-spanning retrospective will hit 35 cities across the world in 2023. The tour was first announced on Jan. 17 with a special video that paid homage to Madonna’s 1991 movie, Madonna: Truth Or Dare. The black-and-white video had Madonna sitting at a table along with stars like Amy Schumer, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre. After a round of dares, including Diplo getting spicy with a margarita and Kate planning a 12-hour date, it’s Amy’s turn. “Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest m*********** hits,” Amy said to the music icon.

“Four decades?” asked Madonna. “As in forty years? As in, all those songs?” Everyone then joined in an acapella singalong to Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita.” When reassured that fans would come to that tour, the Material girl was left with only one response to the dare: “F*** yeah!” “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible, in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna in the tour’s announcement.

Most recently, M had to postpone the highly-anticipated tour as of Jun. 28, 2023, due to her hospitalization and health scare. Her talent manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram that day to reveal that the 64-year-old had contracted a bacterial infection and was on the road to recovery.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in a statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.” The tour, as previously mentioned, will be put on pause for the time being. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Guy added. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.” With that said, here is what you need to know:

Tickets & Presales

Tickets went on sale Friday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 am local time. Fans can go to madonna.com/tour for ticket listing. Live Nation is producing the tour so they will handle the tickets.

Citi cardholders had a chance to score tickets early. Those cardmembers will obtained access to presale tickets for shows going “on sale Jan. 20th beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 pm local time through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program,” the tour announcement stated. “The Citi cardmember presale for the shows going on sale on Jan. 27 will begin Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 am local time through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 pm local time.”

Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club also had a presale opportunity for the shows that went on sale on Friday, Jan. 20, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 12pm ET through Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5 pm ET for the North America based shows and from 9 am GMT/10 am CET to 5 pm GMT/6 pm CET on Wednesday, Jan.18 for UK and European shows. An additional Legacy presale for the North American-based shows going on sale on Jan. 27 begins on Monday, Jan. 23 (10 am) and through Wednesday, Jan. 25 (5 pm).

Openers

When Madonna first announced The Celebration Tour, she noted that RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and drag performer extraordinaire, Bob The Drag Queen, would be a special guest “across all dates on the global tour.” Expect Bob to bring her trademark stand-up humor to the stage and any additional acts that may be announced before the tour kicks off.

Tour Dates

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome