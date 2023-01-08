Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video

Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.

In the clip, which was backed by the Grammy winner’s own song “Back That Up to the Beat,” Madonna’s kids got a chance to show off their moves, as David and Mercy performed solo dances, while the young twins choreographed a few of their own routines. Rocco, whom Madonna shares with her ex Guy Richie, took it to a whole new level when he flaunted his athleticism with an incredible back flip!

As fans know, Madonna has been enjoying her family festivities lately, as she often shares them to her social media. In one recent post, the star revealed they had a big game night! The “Ray of Light” hitmaker attempted to draw on an oversized pad of paper, hilariously writing in the caption, “Last night we played Pictionary……….. I’m trying not to be a sore loser.”

It’s obvious Madonna loves spending times with the kids, as she treated them all to a winter getaway last year. Back in January 2022, Madonna posted adorable snaps of herself walking some snowy streets with Rocco. The pics prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage. A few days before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 26-year-old beauty, whom Madonna shares with Carlos Leon, rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination.