Madonna Steps Out With Once Estranged Son Rocco, 21, & He Looks Just Like Dad Guy Ritchie

The Material Girl and her handsome son were dressed to the nines as they enjoyed a dinner at the famed Harry’s Bar in London.

Bonding time! Madonna looked every inch the proud mama as she was spotted on a rare date with her son Rocco Ritchie. The iconic pop superstar, 63, stepped out with the handsome 21-year-old for a fun night out at the famed Harry’s Bar in London on Friday (March 4), as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

Daring to impress, Madonna dressed in a sophisticated, all-black ensemble for the evening. The stylish wardrobe was punctuated by a red belt, as the Swept Away actress kept her newly dyed blonde locks long, loose and swept to the side. She completed the look with a set of designer sunglasses. Rocco was dressed to the nines as well in a super sharp grey suit.

Although it is rare for Madonna to be snapped with Rocco seeing as she was estranged for years following a bitter custody battle with Guy, the Material Girl recently shared a photo of him during a family trip. Over the holidays, she treated her big brood, including all six of her children, to a wonderful winter getaway and they certainly seemed to enjoy it. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, Madonna posted the adorable snap of herself walking snowy streets with Rocco.

The “Ray of Light” hitmaker captioned the series of shots with a quote from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, writing, “I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue….,…,then I Pray.” However, Madonna misquoted her, as they original text read “tear” instead of “test.”

Just the day before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes Leon from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!