Madonna Steps Out With Once Estranged Son Rocco, 21, & He Looks Just Like Dad Guy Ritchie

Madonna
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: David Banda, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gstaad, SWITZERLAND - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna's twin daughters Estere and Stella (adopted), aged 9, with their Ski Instructor and Nanny on a ski lift, having a snack at the top of the Eggli slopes in the famous ski resort of Gstaad, Switzerland. Pictured: Estere, Stella BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams attend Madame X event in Times Square, New York City. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
The Material Girl and her handsome son were dressed to the nines as they enjoyed a dinner at the famed Harry’s Bar in London.

Bonding time! Madonna looked every inch the proud mama as she was spotted on a rare date with her son Rocco Ritchie. The iconic pop superstar, 63, stepped out with the handsome 21-year-old for a fun night out at the famed Harry’s Bar in London on Friday (March 4), as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

Madonna
Rocco Richie stepped out with his mom Madonna in London on March 4, 2022. (Stephen Coke/Shutterstock)

Daring to impress, Madonna dressed in a sophisticated, all-black ensemble for the evening. The stylish wardrobe was punctuated by a red belt, as the Swept Away actress kept her newly dyed blonde locks long, loose and swept to the side. She completed the look with a set of designer sunglasses. Rocco was dressed to the nines as well in a super sharp grey suit.

Although it is rare for Madonna to be snapped with Rocco seeing as she was estranged for years following a bitter custody battle with Guy, the Material Girl recently shared a photo of him during a family trip. Over the holidays, she treated her big brood, including all six of her children, to a wonderful winter getaway and they certainly seemed to enjoy it. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, Madonna posted the adorable snap of herself walking snowy streets with Rocco.

The “Ray of Light” hitmaker captioned the series of shots with a quote from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, writing, “I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue….,…,then I Pray.” However, Madonna misquoted her, as they original text read “tear” instead of “test.”

Just the day before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes Leon from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!

 