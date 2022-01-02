Madonna’s Son Rocco, 21, Looks Just Like His Dad Guy Ritchie On Winter Getaway With Mom

The Material Girl treated her big brood to a winter getaway for the holidays, including son Rocco, who is the spitting image of his dad, director Guy Richie. See the pics here!

Over the holidays, Madonna treated her family to a wonderful winter getaway and the big brood certainly seemed to enjoy it, including son Rocco Ritchie. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, the Material Girl, 63, shared an adorable snap (below) of herself walking the snowy streets with her 21-year-old son. The photo proved that there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Richie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

In the snap, Madonna is bundled up in a super stylish dark blue snowsuit, cream colored, oversized boots and a chic, fur-lined winter hat. Her trademark blonde tresses were worn in braids as they cascaded over her shoulders. Rocking designer shades, the pop icon went virtually makeup free for the fun daytime jaunt. Meanwhile, Rocco kept it casually cool in a brown corduroy jacket, dark blue jeans and a pair of sunglasses. The “Ray of Light” hitmaker captioned the series of shots with a quote from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, writing, “I know a lot of fancy words, I tear them from my heart and my tongue….,…,then I Pray.” However, Madonna misquoted her, as they original text read “tear” instead of “test.”

As reported, Madonna was definitely in the festive spirit and repeatedly shared snaps with her children to social media throughout the holidays. Just the day before, Madge posted a picture of her daughter Lourdes Leon from the family’s big New Year’s Eve party. The 25-year-old beauty rocked a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!

What’s more, Lourdes — who managed to look stunning while in the awkward position — had attracted the attention of a mystery man for the racy photo shoot. Sitting next to Lourdes, the young man had his hand on Lourdes backside. He also just happened to be sticking his tongue out as if he were licking it. The end of the year holiday certainly makes some people celebrate in unique ways!