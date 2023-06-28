Madonna Hospitalized With ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’ & ‘Celebration’ Tour Postponed By Health Issues

Madonna was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being found 'unresponsive.' After staying in the ICU – with her daughter, Lourdes Leon, by her side – the 'Material Girl' has postponed her upcoming tour.

June 28, 2023
“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” wrote Guy Oseary, the manager for the 64-year-old music icon, when announcing that her upcoming Celebration tour has been postponed. Her health is improving. However, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Shortly after the news broke of Madonna pausing her tour, Page Six reported that she was “found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital,” where she was “intubated for at least one night” in the ICU “before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.” Page Six reports that Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, was “by her side throughout the ordeal.” Despite this, the publication reports that Madonna’s out of the ICU and “still under medical care. [But], a full recovery is expected.”

The postponement of the Celebration tour is a major blow to Madonna’s fans. Initially a 35-city tour, before expanded to 43 stops, Celebration was meant to highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” the press release said when it was first announced. The show would also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

The tour, Produced by Live Nation, was initially scheduled to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. It would have traveled throughout North America for two months before going overseas to Europe in October.

After wrapping the European dates in early December, the tour was scheduled to return to North America for the additional eight cities before wrapping up at the end of January 2024. At this time, there is no word on rescheduling. Ticketholders should likely check their emails for any instructions on what to expect. It’s likely they will hold onto the tickets until the dates are rescheduled, and as Madonna recovers from this infection.

