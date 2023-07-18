Madonna Hugs Wall Of Roses In New Photo After Scary Hospitalization: ‘Thank You’

View gallery

“A single rose can be my garden. A single friend, my world,” wrote Madonna on July 18, sharing a quote attributed to author/academic Leo Buscaglia along with a new photo. In the photo posted to her Instagram account, Madonna, 64, embraced a giant wall of pink roses, her face buried deep into the petals. The “Ray of Light” singer dressed in white, her blonde hair wrapped in a loose braid. Madonna added “Thank you” to her message, showing gratitude to those who wished her well following her recent hospitalization.

In addition to this post, Madonna shared two photos of her recovering from her stay on her Instagram Story. In both pics, Madonna cuddled a purple stuffed animal/Squishmallow while looking at the camera. The photos showed Madonna in makeup while her brows were expertly trimmed, giving her a seductive allure as she held the purple critter to her chest.

The photos came more than a week after Madonna broke her silence following the hospitalization that postponed her Celebration World Tour. The music icon came down with a “serious bacterial infection,” leading to a several-day ICU stay. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement,” wrote Madonna. “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna wrote that when she first woke up in the hospital – she was reportedly rushed into the ICU after being found “unresponsive” – the “Material Girl” singer’s thoughts turned to her children. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

She added that her main focus was “my health and getting stronger” before assuring fans that she would be back on her feet sooner than later. Though TMZ reported in late June that the infection was “still wreaking havoc on her body,” Madonna was determined to get back on stage. The idea, she wrote, was to begin the tour in Europe in October and reschedule the North American leg of the tour for later – likely, in 2024.