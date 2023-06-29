Madonna Too Sick To Get Out Of Bed & ‘Vomiting Uncontrollably’ After Hospitalization: Report

Although Madonna, 64, was discharged from the hospital on Jun. 28 following her stay in the ICU, sources told TMZ on Jun. 29 that the “Queen of Pop” is in no shape to leave her bed. The outlet’s insiders claimed that the blonde beauty is “vomiting uncontrollably” and that, “the infection is still wreaking havoc on her body.” The “Material Girl” hitmaker is also allegedly “too sick to even get out of her bed,” where she is recovering in New York City. HollywoodLife reached out to her rep but did not receive an immediate response.

In addition, TMZ‘s sources claimed that the mother-of-six was reportedly not interested in being taken to the hospital in the first place. The 64-year-old was allegedly “metaphorically ‘kicking and streaming [sic]’ … protesting the decision to send her there.” Those close to the songstress claimed that Madonna’s assistant was with her at the time that she “collapsed” on Jun. 24. They also noted that that is when the “uncontrollable vomiting began.”

The pop icon’s talent manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram on Jun. 28 to announce that Madge was hospitalized just four days prior. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in the statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.” A source close to the star confirmed to CNN later that evening that M was “out of the ICU and recovering.”

In light of the somber news that Madonna is unwell, the Grammy winner has had to postpone her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off next month. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Guy added in his social media post Wednesday. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.” M was set to hit the stage on Jul. 15 in Vancouver, BC, before the bacterial infection forced her to take time off work.

In a separate report published by TMZ on Jun. 29, insiders close to the matter claimed that Madge was battling a “low-grade fever for a month,” prior to her hospitalization. They alleged that the style icon “mostly ignored her symptoms” and avoided seeking medical care in fear it would put her tour at risk for getting postponed. Those same insiders worry that Madonna will want to “get back to work too soon” and will not want to take advice from her medical team. The day that the news broke regarding her hospital visit, her sons David Banda, 17, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, were spotted outside of her NYC apartment seemingly visiting her.