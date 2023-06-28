Madonna’s Son David Banda, 17, Seen Outside Her NYC Home After Her Hospitalization In The ICU

A doting son! While Madonna, 64, is reportedly in recovery following her Jun. 24 hospitalization her son, David Banda, 17, stopped by her New York City home to seemingly check in on his momma. While out and about in the Big Apple, the teen rocked a vintage 1970s look. David paired a multi-patterned beige and brown top with flared denim pants and brown suede boots. M’s adopted son completed the look with a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses and earbuds as he listened to some jams on the walk.

David was met with an orange traffic cone that blocked the black gates to the singer’s home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. In addition, M’s other son, Rocco, 22, was also spotted at the black gates of her home. None of the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker’s other four children were pictured upon David and Rocco’s visit on Wednesday afternoon. The blonde beauty’s other kiddos include daughter Lourdes, 26, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

As previously mentioned, David’s visit comes hours after Madonna’s talent manager Guy Oseary took to Instagram to announce that the 64-year-old had been hospitalized a few days prior. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote in the statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

More so, Guy explained that due to her illness Madonna’s Celebration Tour would be postponed until further notice. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he went on. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.” The “Queen of Pop” was due to return to the stage for the highly-anticipated tour beginning Jul. 15 in Vancouver, BC, however, a new date is yet to be announced.

The mother-of-six was found “unresponsive” in NYC on Jun. 24, per Page Six, but is expected to recover per Guy’s Instagram statement. The outlet also claimed that Madge was “intubated for at least one night,” but is now reportedly “alert and recovering.” Since the news of her hospitalization, many of Madonna’s 18.9 million followers took to her latest post from Jun. 20 to send their well wishes. “Sending all prayers for you to be ok!!!”, one admirer wrote, while another added, “Get well soon Madonna.. we need you.”