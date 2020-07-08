Flared Jeans: Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson & More Stars Rocking The Retro Look For Summer

This summer, one of the hottest trends that celebs are loving is without a doubt flared jeans & everyone from Selena Gomez to Dakota Johnson has rocked the retro look!

When it comes to jeans, there are so many varieties to choose from. While many celebs have been rocking ripped jeans for summer, the latest trend taking the celeb set by storm is flared jeans and we are absolutely loving it. Flared jeans can be baggy or fitted and usually from the knee down, the jeans flare out into wide triangle hems.

Selena Gomez, 27, stepped out for dinner at Nobu in NYC on Jan. 13 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted light-wash wide-leg jeans with a cream mock-neck NAKED Cashmere Joslyn Sweater in Chalk Plus tucked in, a pair of Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Crystal Earrings, a By Far Ball Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag, & Yuul Yie Gloria Glam Heel Boots. A day later, she looked just as amazing when she left Bang Bang tattoo parlor in NYC on Jan. 14, rocking a pastel rainbow Selena Gomez Rare Tie Dye Hoodie from her own album, “RARE,” which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg light wash jeans & big white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings.

Dakota Johnson, 30, just tried out the trend when she was out in LA on July 6 rocking a tight black cropped T-shirt with a pair of dark-wash high-waisted full flare blue jeans. The jeans were fitted around her tiny waist while the rest of the pants flowed out into flares. She accessorized her look with a red bandana around her face, a white Anya Hindmarch Neeson Hobo Bag, white leather Gucci Brixton Loafers, and a pair of Oliver Peoples Boudreau Sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid, 25, tried out the look when she headed to the restaurant L’Avenue at Saks in NYC on April 24. She opted to wear an Off-White metallic blue cropped blazer, showing off her tiny waist, paired with super baggy Off-White wide-leg jeans, which she accessorized with pointy-toed pumps, a BY FAR Allegra SS19 Bag, and a diamond Âme Totem Chain Cocktail Ring, proving that super baggy jeans can be dressed up.

There are so many other celebs who have rocked the retro denim trend and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their fabulous outfits!