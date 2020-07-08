Fashion
Hollywood Life

Flared Jeans: Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson & More Stars Rocking The Retro Look For Summer

selena gomez
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner out and about, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2017 Kendall Jenner leaving her Hotel in New York City
New York, NY - Selena Gomez showcases her simple yet effective fashion sense while stepping out for dinner at Nobu in New York City. Pictured: Selena Gomez BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Dakota Johnson holds her belly as she heads to her friend's house in Studi City for a visit. Pictured: Dakota Johnson BACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Model Kaia Gerber is out with her father, Rande and the two are enjoying each other's company with a stroll down West Hollywood with coffee in hand. Pictured: Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

This summer, one of the hottest trends that celebs are loving is without a doubt flared jeans & everyone from Selena Gomez to Dakota Johnson has rocked the retro look!

When it comes to jeans, there are so many varieties to choose from. While many celebs have been rocking ripped jeans for summer, the latest trend taking the celeb set by storm is flared jeans and we are absolutely loving it. Flared jeans can be baggy or fitted and usually from the knee down, the jeans flare out into wide triangle hems.

Selena Gomez, 27, stepped out for dinner at Nobu in NYC on Jan. 13 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted light-wash wide-leg jeans with a cream mock-neck NAKED Cashmere Joslyn Sweater in Chalk Plus tucked in, a pair of Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Crystal Earrings, a By Far Ball Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag, & Yuul Yie Gloria Glam Heel Boots. A day later, she looked just as amazing when she left Bang Bang tattoo parlor in NYC on Jan. 14, rocking a pastel rainbow Selena Gomez Rare Tie Dye Hoodie from her own album, “RARE,” which she styled with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg light wash jeans & big white Fenty Noodle Hoop Earrings.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez stepped out for dinner at Nobu in NYC on Jan. 13 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted light-wash wide-leg jeans with a cream mock-neck NAKED Cashmere Joslyn Sweater in Chalk Plus tucked in, a pair of Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Crystal Earrings, a By Far Ball Croc-Effect Leather Tote Bag, & Yuul Yie Gloria Glam Heel Boots. (JosiahW / BACKGRID)
dakota johnson
Dakota Johnson was out in LA on July 6 rocking a tight black cropped T-shirt with a pair of dark-wash high-waisted full flare blue jeans, a red bandana around her face, a white Anya Hindmarch Neeson Hobo Bag, white leather Gucci Brixton Loafers, & a pair of Oliver Peoples Boudreau Sunglasses. (LESE/Bam / BACKGRID)

Dakota Johnson, 30, just tried out the trend when she was out in LA on July 6 rocking a tight black cropped T-shirt with a pair of dark-wash high-waisted full flare blue jeans. The jeans were fitted around her tiny waist while the rest of the pants flowed out into flares. She accessorized her look with a red bandana around her face, a white Anya Hindmarch Neeson Hobo Bag, white leather Gucci Brixton Loafers, and a pair of Oliver Peoples Boudreau Sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid, 25, tried out the look when she headed to the restaurant L’Avenue at Saks in NYC on April 24. She opted to wear an Off-White metallic blue cropped blazer, showing off her tiny waist, paired with super baggy Off-White wide-leg jeans, which she accessorized with pointy-toed pumps, a BY FAR Allegra SS19 Bag, and a diamond Âme Totem Chain Cocktail Ring, proving that super baggy jeans can be dressed up.

There are so many other celebs who have rocked the retro denim trend and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their fabulous outfits!