Gigi Hadid & More Stars In Crop Tops, Denim & Sundresses: 2020’s Hottest Summer Trends

As cities across the nation cautiously reopen for business, celebs like Gigi Hadid & Emily Ratajkowski are giving us major style inpso for the coming summer! Check out the stars wearing crop tops, sundresses & chic trendy outfits!

Much like the season’s temperature, this summer is bound to be jam-packed with hot celebrity styles from Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift, and more. Whether it’s crop tops, mini skirts, sundresses or maxis, the stars are ready to show off their fabulous style this season. In the past, newly expectant mom Gigi, 25, has been rocking a slew of super trendy looks and one of our favorite outfits from the model was seriously retro.

The blonde beauty was spotted out and about wearing a funky and fresh-looking summer outfit! Gigi wore a golden-yellow ruffled, off-the-shoulder top by Tia along with a pair of high-waisted jeans by Re/Done. Of course, Gigi dressed up her look, donning a pair of heels by Jacquemus! For a night on the town, Gigi seriously had the perfect look!

Meanwhile, Gigi’s little sis, Bella Hadid, 23, looked fabulous all last summer long in a slew of different outfits as well, but she showed off one of her best looks in LA on August 4. Bella wore a pretty floral yellow With Jean Marseille Dress with a smocked bodice and a flowing little silk skirt. She paired the mini dress with a pair of high-waisted cream Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top sneakers and thin gold hoop earrings. Another one of our favorite looks from the supermodel was when she was out in NYC on July 20 wearing a tiny red and white gingham UNIF Coop Dress with a ruched bralette and spaghetti straps. Bella styled the frock with maroon patent leather ankle-boots and her go-to hoop earrings.

Taylor, 30, also rocked a slew of adorable summer outfits last summer, but one look she seriously loves is denim shorts. The “Lover” songstress was out in New York City on July 19, when she wore a sleeveless Madewell Denim Button-Front Crop Top, paired with high-waisted black Ksubi Roll’n Out Distressed Denim Shorts, a pair of white Golden Goose Hi Star Sneakers, a Christian Louboutin Backloubi Small Spike Embellished Backpack and Jimmy Choo Andie Sunglasses.

Like, Taylor, actress and model Emily Ratajkowski also got in on the summer fun with her look! While hitting the town to run some errands, Emily looked like a true flower child in her white baby doll dress with one of her sleeves falling off her shoulder. The vocal advocate, 29, put her long legs on display as she walked around town, accessorizing with a brown cross body bag, hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses!

Selena Gomez, 27, also had a super stylish summer in 2019, especially during her trip to Italy with her girlfriends. We loved all of her outfits during her vacation but one of our favorites was her pale yellow Three Graces Geraldine Ruffle-Neck Maxi Dress which she paired with pretty Lefki Block Heels, a Lack of Color Spencer Boater Hat and a Staud Bissett Bag. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer also rocked another gorgeous outfit on her trip when she threw on a red and black polka dot and rose patterned Rixo Josephine Polka Dot Silk Dress.

Aside from crop tops and sundresses, another one of the hottest summer trends that’s bound to be revitalized is the maxi dress. Kendall Jenner, 24, tried it while she was vacationing in Mykonos on July 9, 2019, and the supermodel looked gorgeous when she threw on a skintight red maxi dress covered in a pretty, bright floral and polka dot pattern, while the bodice featured a low-cut scoop neckline, which Kendall went braless under. Meanwhile, the entire dress was made of a thin mesh material and was completely sheer, while the rest of the dress was form-fitting and highlighted her amazing figure, accessorizing the look with her go-to white Prada Shoulder Bag and a pair of black Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals.

There are so many hot trends coming this summer and we cannot wait to see our favorite celebs trying them out! To see more photos of the stars in hot summer threads, check out the gallery above!