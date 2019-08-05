Selena Gomez was a gorgeous sight to see when she showed off her midriff in a white crop top and matching pants for her new PUMA Cali Remix campaign photos.

Selena Gomez, 27, sure knows how to take a photo! The brunette beauty’s new ad pics for the PUMA Cali Remix campaign were just released and they’re some of her best ones yet! In the eye-catching snapshots, Selena can be seen baring her midriff in a white long-sleeved crop top and matching capri pants as she leans on a white car and also sits on top of one. She’s also wearing the PUMA brand Cali Remix sneakers. Some photos show her giving off a fierce look while others have her flaunting a huge smile. Check out Selena’s new PUMA ad pics HERE!

In addition to posing for her new PUMA ads, Selena has been having a great time this summer with friends. She was spotted hanging out at a party for her friend Theresa Mingus‘ 30th birthday on Aug. 4 and a video from the event showed her happily playing a game while looking fantastic in a white sports bra and pink pants.

She also celebrated her own birthday just a few weeks ago on July 24 and she took to Instagram to share another stunning photo of herself posing on a balcony in Capri, Italy while wearing a long white sleeveless dress with ruffles at the top. “Well, I’m 27 now. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday,” she wrote in the caption for the pic. “Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

It’s great to see Selena doing great in her professional and personal life! We’re excited to see what else she gets up to next!