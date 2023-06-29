Madonna, 64, Discharged From Hospital & Arrives Home By Ambulance With Police Escort

Madonna, 64, is on the mend. The singer is home from the hospital and recovering after suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24, CNN confirmed. “She’s in the clear,” a source told the news outlet. Madonna was transported home by a private ambulance, and Page Six reported that a police escort led the vehicle to the New York City residence.

News of Madonna’s recent hospitalization broke on June 28 via her longtime manager, Guy Oseary. In an Instagram post, Guy confirmed that Madonna had been rushed to the ICU on June 24 after developing the bacterial infection. “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care,” he shared. “A full recovery is expected.”

Madonna was set to begin an upcoming tour on July 15 and was in the midst of intense rehearsals for it. The tour has now been postponed amidst Madonna’s recovery. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and rescheduled shows.” The amount of dates that have been postponed has not been confirmed.

Page Six reported that Madonna was “intubated” for one night during her hospital stay, and that her daughter, Lourdes Leon, was by her side. Two of the singer’s children, David Banda and Rocco Ritchie, were seen arriving at her NYC apartment on June 28 after this news went public. Meanwhile, the 64-year-old’s pal, Rosie O’Donnell, gave another positive update on June 29, letting fans know that Madonna is “feeling good” amidst her health issues.

Madonna’s tour was set to last until January 2024, with dates beginning in North America, then heading to Europe in October and returning to the United States to finish out the final leg. Although fans are disappointed about the postponement, they have been flooding Madonna’s social media feed with supportive comments and well wishes, wishing her a speedy recovery.