Rosie O’Donnell Shares News On Madonna’s Condition After ‘Serious’ Illness Lands Her in Hospital

Shortly after news broke that Madonna had to postpone her Celebration tour after coming down with a bacterial infection that resulted in a “several-day stay in the ICU,” the 64-year-old singer’s friend, Rosie O’Donnell, took to Instagram to post an update while celebrating the “Ray of Light” singer. Rosie, 61, shared a throwback photo from The Rosie O’Donnell Show when Madonna stopped by, a pic showing Rosie and Madge engaged in a yoga pose. “She’s feeling good,” wrote Rosie, adding the #madonna and #love hashtags.

Madonna’s manager, Gary Oseary, broke the news of her hospitalization and her upcoming tour – which was supposed to kick off on Jul. 15 in Vancouver, BC – being postponed as she recovers. “On …June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving. However, she is under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” Oseary added that more details about rescheduled dates would be forthcoming.

Following the news, multiple outlets reported that Madonna was back home and recuperating from the hospital stay. Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, was “by her side throughout the ordeal,” reported Page Six, which also noted that she was found unresponsive before she was rushed to the hospital. The publication reported that she was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed.

Her sons, Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, were photographed outside her NYC apartment at the same time, hinting that they are also supporting their mother during this time.

Madonna had been “putting in 12-hour days” of rehearsing ahead of her Celebration tour, according to Page Six. “She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work,” claimed the insider. The Celebration tour – initially as a 35-city worldwide tour before Madonna added eight more stops, which would have taken it well into 2024 – marked her four-decade career.

The tour “take(s) us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began,” per the press release, which saw Maddona state, “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for.”