Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Tiny Blue Miniskirt In NYC: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 26, was a gorgeous sight to see during her latest outing in New York City. The daughter of Madonna was reportedly helping her fans with a garage sale and showed off a summery and sexy outfit. It included a white tank top and a tiny blue and white patterned miniskirt. She also added white stockings that had blue and red stripes at the tops of them and white, red, and black sneakers.

Lourdes’ long hair was also down for the day, and she topped off her look with a black scarf and sunglasses. She also carried a blue and white purse over one shoulder and held an iced drink in one hand as she conversed with a pal at one point. The beauty appeared as happy as could be as she flashed a smile to nearby cameras.

Before her latest outing, Lourdes made headlines for opening up about her sexuality in an interview with The Face Magazine. She admitted to being “painfully straight” and has no interest in dating women. “I don’t like girls. I’m painfully straight, it’s terrible,” she told the outlet. “I wish it wasn’t so, but unfortunately these are the cards I’ve been dealt. I am cursed, plagued with liking these men.”

The confident model, whose father is Carlos Leon, also gave some advice to others when it comes to boys and dating. “[I] would definitely say just, like, avoid boys at all costs if you want to be focused on something,” she explained. ” [They may] think that getting with someone else is gonna be the thing that helps them to get over their old thing, but really it just prolongs those feelings.”

She went on to call that attitude and those actions “the real spiral,” and said, “the best thing you can do is just be horny for yourself.” She also talked about her upbringing and called herself “well behaved” as a child. “I feel like I was so well-behaved. But I don’t know, maybe my mom would say otherwise,” she said. “I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn’t well-behaved. Manners were very important to my family growing up.”