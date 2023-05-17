Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, Stuns In Sheer Jumpsuit For Photo Shoot

Lourdes Leon takes after her mother, Madonna, as she is always making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did in a new photoshoot for W magazine. The 26-year-old wore a see-through black lace jumpsuit with no bra underneath and styled it with a satin corset.

Lourdes posted a ton of photos from the shoot and she captioned one slideshow, “CHEMICAL X FEATURE IN W MAG SO PROUD TO BE APART OF THIS FAM. ‘Chemical X is creating the next generation of NYC dance music’ PHOTOS BY @sicknethi. @eartheater @nycsuave @kiiiriii.s @couturexoxo”

In the photos, Lourdes wore a skintight black lace long-sleeve jumpsuit that was entirely see-through revealing her bare chest beneath the bodice. On top of the one-piece, she rocked a tight black satin corset top, opting out of wearing the spaghetti straps. She topped her look off with a pair of massive silver hoop earrings, and black leather pointed-toe Christian Louboutin sling-back pumps and had her super long black hair down and pin-straight while parted in the middle.

Lourdes is always wearing sexy outfits and aside from this look, she recently posted photos wearing a distressed pink corset top that cinched in her tiny waist and she styled it with an extremely short matching ruffled mini skirt that just barely covered up her privates. As if her recent photos couldn’t get any sexier, she showed off most of her naked body for a photoshoot when she covered up in nothing but brown leather belts. In the photo, one thin belt covered up some of her chest while the rest were draped over her like a bodysuit. She topped her look off with denim heeled boots and had her long black hair down in loose waves.