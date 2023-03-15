Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In Sheer Strapless Top For Sexy New Photos

Like mother, like daughter! Madonna‘s mini-me, Lourdes Leon, 26, took after her mom with a racy Instagram carousel on Monday, where she rocked a see-through white top. “California bulls*** Makeup @loftjet,” she captioned the set of photos. Lourdes’ blouse featured a unique design, as it was deconstructed and featured a strap that crossed her décolletage and put her chest on full display. The singer completed the look with heavy eye makeup that featured winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. She also rocked a set of ice-white eye contacts and black French tip nails, which gave her an unworldly appearance.

Interestingly, Lourdes has the comments section turned off on her post, so it’s not known what her 469K followers thought of the look, but she still generated over 16K likes. The starlet’s latest Instagram post comes one month after she strutted the runway during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 16. For the Luis De Javier show, Lourdes wore a sexy red corset complete with devil horns on the front and over-the-knee stockings. Another famous model on the catwalk included Julia Fox, 33, who sported a blue denim gown with massive horns.

Later, Lourdes took to Instagram to express her gratitude for being in the show. “GRACIAS AMOR @luisdejavier,” she captioned the snapshot of the Vogue article on Feb. 18. Another showstopping look that she put on display recently was a ripped black gown on Jan. 20. “I [white heart] @palmheightsgc,” she captioned the set of photos with her pal. And earlier that month, the “Lock&Key” hitmaker graced the red carpet at the Grammys on Feb. 5.

Madonna’s eldest daughter channeled her mom with coned-shaped bra dress for the music ceremony. The glittering red gown featured a plunging neckline, bedazzled embellishments throughout and a high-slit in the back. From her Instagram post of the look, it was clear that it was a partnership with YSL. “@YSLBEAUTY #YSLBEAUTY #YSLBEAUTYPARTNER @ YSLBEAUTY,” she captioned the series of photos and videos.

Lourdes is the daughter of Madonna, as previously mentioned, and Cuban actor Carlos Leon, 56. In total, the “Hung Up” songstress has six kids, including: Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 10, and Mercy James, 17. At this time, M has been occupied with prepping for her highly-anticipated The Celebration world tour, which she announced on Jan. 17. “Thank God I have my creative life to inspire me and keep me going……. #madonnacelebrationtour #grateful,” the 64-year-old captioned a video of her tour rehearsal on Feb. 27. Madonna recently split from her 23-year-old beau, Andrew Darnell, and is now reportedly dating boxer, Josh Popper.