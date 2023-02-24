Madonna, 64, & BF Andrew Darnell, 23, Reportedly Split: ‘It’s Come At A Bad Time’

Madonna, 64, and Andrew Darnell — who is 41 years her junior — have gone their separate ways after about six months together, Page Six reports. “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time,” an insider told the outlet. “She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.” The source also claimed Andrew has already moved on to someone closer to his own age. HollywoodLife has reached out to Madonna’s representative for confirmation on the report.

The pair first became acquainted at a photoshoot last year shortly after Madonna split from her then 28-year-old beau of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, in April 2022. “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all,” a person close to the “Vogue” hitmaker divulged to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2022. “She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”

“She is living her best life right now and is having fun. Andrew gives her the kind of passion that she wants in her life right now and after her recent split, she just wants to have fun,” the source continued. “It isn’t harming anyone, and Andrew is all about her.”

Madonna and Andrew kept their relationship very private and never walked a red carpet together throughout their romance. However, in Aug. 2022, the blossoming model teased their relationship with two photos of himself cozied up to Madonna at what appeared to be a party. In one of his Instagram posts, seen here, Madonna placed her tongue on his abs as he lay on a red table. He does not appear on Madonna’s Instagram feed as of this writing.

The reported breakup comes just days after the pop icon poked fun of the botched plastic surgery rumors that ignited at the 2023 Grammy Awards after she welcomed Kim Petras and Sam Smith to the stage for a performance of their sexy hit, “Unholy”. Fans immediately took to social media to express their concern about Madonna’s facial features, with one critic even calling it a “robocops face stretched over her old one”. However, a few weeks after she hopped on Instagram to scold people for bashing her looks, Madonna seemed unbothered when she shared the below selfie on Twitter.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she sarcastically captioned the selfie, which showed her wearing a black baseball cap with the words “Spiritually Hungry” written across it in white lettering. Madonna’s skin was seemingly smoothed by a filter, but she looked youthful with plumped lips and her orange hair in a fun braided hairstyle. The “Material Girl” seems to be living her best life!