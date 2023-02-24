Madonna, 64, & BF Andrew Darnell, 23, Reportedly Split: ‘It’s Come At A Bad Time’

Madonna and model Andrew Darnell reportedly began dating as summer 2022 came to a close. Learn about their split here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 24, 2023 3:18PM EST
Madonna
View gallery
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fashionable Madonna stuns in a black lace dress as she leaves MJ The Musical on Broadway in New York. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Madonna, 64, and Andrew Darnell — who is 41 years her junior — have gone their separate ways after about six months together, Page Six reports. “It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time,” an insider told the outlet. “She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that.” The source also claimed Andrew has already moved on to someone closer to his own age. HollywoodLife has reached out to Madonna’s representative for confirmation on the report.

The pair first became acquainted at a photoshoot last year shortly after Madonna split from her then 28-year-old beau of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, in April 2022. “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all,” a person close to the “Vogue” hitmaker divulged to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2022. “She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”

Madonna
Madonna gets ready to speak at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

“She is living her best life right now and is having fun. Andrew gives her the kind of passion that she wants in her life right now and after her recent split, she just wants to have fun,” the source continued. “It isn’t harming anyone, and Andrew is all about her.”

Madonna and Andrew kept their relationship very private and never walked a red carpet together throughout their romance. However, in Aug. 2022, the blossoming model teased their relationship with two photos of himself cozied up to Madonna at what appeared to be a party. In one of his Instagram posts, seen here, Madonna placed her tongue on his abs as he lay on a red table. He does not appear on Madonna’s Instagram feed as of this writing.

The reported breakup comes just days after the pop icon poked fun of the botched plastic surgery rumors that ignited at the 2023 Grammy Awards after she welcomed  Kim Petras and Sam Smith to the stage for a performance of their sexy hit, “Unholy”. Fans immediately took to social media to express their concern about Madonna’s facial features, with one critic even calling it a “robocops face stretched over her old one”. However, a few weeks after she hopped on Instagram to scold people for bashing her looks, Madonna seemed unbothered when she shared the below selfie on Twitter.

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she sarcastically captioned the selfie, which showed her wearing a black baseball cap with the words “Spiritually Hungry” written across it in white lettering. Madonna’s skin was seemingly smoothed by a filter, but she looked youthful with plumped lips and her orange hair in a fun braided hairstyle. The “Material Girl” seems to be living her best life!

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad