Madonna, 64, Twerks In Ripped Jeans After Joking About Getting Plastic Surgery: Watch

Madonna knows how the pretty girls walk! The 64-year-old Queen of Pop took to TikTok on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to share a video of herself strutting her stuff to the trending audio from Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty Girls Walk” just days after addressing rumors that she received plastic surgery. In the video, Madonna walked towards the camera while shaking her hips from side to side and framing her face with her hands. She did it with a straight, but confident face before dramatically turning around to walk back in the same fashion and then give viewers a relaxed twerk.

The “Material Girl” hitmaker wore a trendy but casual outfit consisting of a blue, loose-fitting Balenciaga tracksuit jacket paired with baggy, very distressed blue jeans. She donned a black turtleneck under her top and black leggings under her pants, and rounded off the outfit with black fingerless gloves. She had her orange hair styled in four braids, which were under a black baseball cap with the phrase, “Spiritually Hungry”, written on it. She added some bling with sparkling and dangling cross earrings.

Madonna was clearly feeling cute in her video, and the same can be assumed in the Twitter pic she shared earlier this week to clap back at trolls who made fun of her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she captioned a photo that showed her wearing the same “Spiritually Hungry” baseball cap as in her new video, similar ripped jeans, and a baggy black jacket. Her face looked flawless, and her mauve lips were perfectly plump.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

The League of Their Own actress took the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards at the beginning of this month to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith ahead of their energetic and history-making performance of their hit, “Unholy” (Kim became the first transwoman to perform at the show and win a Grammy). Unfortunately, rather than focusing on the entertainment, people chose to focus on Madonna’s face, with some even calling it “monstrous”.

Madonna previously slammed critics in a Feb. 7 Instagram post about taking the spotlight away from Kim and Sam in order to bully her. “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she began. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she continued. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.” She signed off by saying she plans to proudly stand up to the patriarchy for years to come.