Madonna, 64, Wears Just Gold Hotpants For Racy New Shot As She Says She Went From ‘Candy To Money’

Who needs a Halloween costume when you can just wear nothing? Queen of Pop Madonna took to her Instagram Story on Oct. 28 to prove just that with three super racy photos. In the first, seen below, the 64-year-old singer leaned toward and pouted at the camera in nothing but gold shorts and fishnet stockings. The only thing covering her nipples was some of her strawberry-blonde hair, which was straightened and braided at the top. The phrase, “Went from Candy to Money,” was also strategically placed.

The second photo showed even more skin as Madonna stood straight up with her arms raised and her hands cupping her head. More of the “Like A Prayer” singer’s shorts could be seen, including her matching gold corset. She carefully placed candy emojis over her nipples, making the snaps a bit more appropriate. Madonna was slightly more covered up in the third photo she shared, which showed her sitting with her legs wide open. She wore a black corset and fishnet stockings, and the photo did not show above her neckline, putting her sexy outfit at the center of attention. She placed another piece of candy provocatively over her lady parts.

The sexy snapshots come as little surprise, as Madonna has been putting out sexually charged art as of late, between her photos and even her September music video for “Hung Up on Tokischa”. The song served as a new version of her 2005 hit “Hung Up”, and the racy music video featured several clips of Madonna and Dominican rapper Tokischa dancing on each other and making out, as seen in the snippet below.

Furthermore, in a YouTube video she shared on her channel in August, the Grammy winner confessed that her “current favorite obsession” is sex. A few months prior, she teamed up with Beeple to create nude NTF tokens. The fully nude 3D model of herself was sitting down with its legs wide open and birthing butterflies. “I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” she explained in a statement, per the New York Post.

While Madonna has been making her sexuality known lately, she’s never shied away from creating shocking and sexy art. Her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare showed her performing fellatio on a water bottle, and the following year, she released an NSFW book, titled Sex, which was a coffee table book filled with erotic photos and stories. “We live in a very repressed society, and I deal with erotic themes,” Madonna noted to Spin magazine in 1993. “The point I try to make is: Why should we feel ashamed of our sexuality?”