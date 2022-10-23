Madonna Says Her ‘S.E.X.’ Book Paved The Way For Cardi B, Kim Kardashian & Miley Cyrus: ‘You’re Welcome’

Madonna is taking credit for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus to publicly embrace their sexuality. The pop icon, now 64, made the comment as she reflected on the 30 year anniversary of her highly controversial coffee table book S.E.X., which was released just a day after her album Erotica. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” she penned via her Instagram story.

madonna gently setting the record straight for the kids who think she just makes silly tiktoks pic.twitter.com/dzu3lsYf5z — matt (@mattxiv) October 22, 2022

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” the Bay City, Michigan went on. “I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.” The debut of the album and book came two years after the black-and-white Jean-Baptiste Mondino directed music video for “Justify My Love” — which featured Lenny Kravitz — was also banned from MTV.

“Now Cardi B can sing about her ‘WAP.’ Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a– and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b——- …….,” she signed off with a cloud emoji. Cardi and pal Megan Thee Stallion released the racy “WAP” — an acronym for “wet a– p—-” — back in August 2020, while Kim recently showed off her bare derrière on the cover of Interview magazine. Notably, Miley dropped her “Wrecking Ball” video back in 2013 as a single from Bangerz.

Following the message, the “Vogue” singer re-shared a clip from a 1992 interview where she talked about her reasoning behind the book — including the controversial choice to publish nude images of herself and others. In the conversation, the interviewer admitted that he was “afraid,” before saying he’d “never seen the likes of” anything like the book. Madonna then asked, “You’ve never read Playboy magazine, or Penthouse, or anything like that?” as he replied that “it was different with you. The picture of you astride the mirror, masturbating – I thought that was horrible. It just strikes me as horrible.