Madonna Says Her ‘S.E.X.’ Book Paved The Way For Cardi B, Kim Kardashian & Miley Cyrus: ‘You’re Welcome’

Madonna reflected on being 'shamed as a woman' after releasing her book and album 'Erotica' back-to-back in 1992.

By:
October 23, 2022 10:50AM EDT
View gallery
Madonna in Concert in Canada 7-7-1987 Madonna 1987
Madonna goes roller skating with help from friend at Discoasis in New York's Central Park. The pop star was surrounded by fans as she gingerly made her way around the skating rink twice. The Ray of Light singer was celebrating the release of a new greatest hits collection. Pictured: Madonna Ref: SPL5331973 110822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fashionable Madonna stuns in a black lace dress as she leaves MJ The Musical on Broadway in New York. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: John Roca/Shutterstock

Madonna is taking credit for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Miley Cyrus to publicly embrace their sexuality. The pop icon, now 64, made the comment as she reflected on the 30 year anniversary of her highly controversial coffee table book S.E.X., which was released just a day after her album Erotica. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone. I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way,” she penned via her Instagram story.

“I spent the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman,” the Bay City, Michigan went on. “I was called a whore, a witch, a heretic and the devil.” The debut of the album and book came two years after the black-and-white Jean-Baptiste Mondino directed music video for “Justify My Love” — which featured Lenny Kravitz — was also banned from MTV.

Madonna is seen performing during the ‘Blonde Ambition’ tour. (John Roca/Shutterstock)

“Now Cardi B can sing about her ‘WAP.’ Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a– and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball. You’re welcome b——- …….,” she signed off with a cloud emoji. Cardi and pal Megan Thee Stallion released the racy “WAP” — an acronym for “wet a– p—-” — back in August 2020, while Kim recently showed off her bare derrière on the cover of Interview magazine. Notably, Miley dropped her “Wrecking Ball” video back in 2013 as a single from Bangerz.

Madonna’s ‘S.E.X.’ book was related in October 1992. (Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock)

Following the message, the “Vogue” singer re-shared a clip from a 1992 interview where she talked about her reasoning behind the book — including the controversial choice to publish nude images of herself and others. In the conversation, the interviewer admitted that he was “afraid,” before saying he’d “never seen the likes of” anything like the book. Madonna then asked, “You’ve never read Playboy magazine, or Penthouse, or anything like that?” as he replied that “it was different with you. The picture of you astride the mirror, masturbating – I thought that was horrible. It just strikes me as horrible.

More From Our Partners

ad