Kim Kardashian Bares Her Naked Butt On Patriotic Cover For ‘Interview’ Magazine: Photos

Kim Kardashian is always gracing magazine covers and her latest cover for the September issue of Interview magazine may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old looked fabulous on the cover of the “American Dream” issue wearing a denim Bottega Veneta outfit with her bare butt sticking out over the top of her jeans.

On the cover, Kim looked unrecognizable as her hair was dyed a bright platinum blonde and was cut into a mullet while her eyebrows were completely bleached. The background of the photo was a giant American flag and she rocked a cropped denim jacket and a jockstrap, opting out of underwear. The photo was taken from behind and she wore a pair of jeans that were unbuttoned and fell to the middle of her thighs while her bare butt was on full display.

In another photo from the shoot, Kim sat in a locker room wearing a tiny cropped Varsity L.A. T-shirt, with vintage Norma Kamali, Balenciaga jeans, and a jockstrap. Another photo pictured her in the same room wearing the same top and jockstrap but this time with oversized, bright orange sweatpants.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kim rocked nothing but a white T-shirt with the Interview logo in black across the front while her hair blew in the wind. She showed off her long, toned legs and breasts through the tee. One of our favorite photos pictured Kim wearing baggy dark-wash jeans with a tight white tank top and pointed-toe black leather boots.

Another sexy photo pictured Kim a cropped black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather moto jacket with a super tiny American flag print G-string thong.