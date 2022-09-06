Kim Kardashian Bares Her Naked Butt On Patriotic Cover For ‘Interview’ Magazine: Photos

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she showed off her naked butt on a super patriotic 'Interview' magazine cover.

By:
September 6, 2022 11:19AM EDT
kim kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian is spotted at lunch with Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu. Andreessen is the daughter of John Arrillaga, a billionaire real-estate developer who helped build Silicon Valley and she is married to Marc Andreessen, general partner and co-founder of the Andreessen Horowitz VC firm, co-founder of web browser Netscape. Laura and Kim were seen exchanging warm goodbyes after enjoying lunch together. Laura's work running Stanford’s Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, heading a philanthropic-innovation lab called the Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen Foundation and her bestselling book Giving 2.0 have gained her the reputation of the philanthropy guru. It seems Kim may be getting some advice on philanthropy from the woman who has advised top corporations and fellow billionaires like Marc Zuckerberg.Pictured: Kim KardashianBACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: AGEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brentwood, - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian attends a charity event in Brentwood in a long black maxi dress and green heels. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Nadia Lee Cohen

Kim Kardashian is always gracing magazine covers and her latest cover for the September issue of Interview magazine may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old looked fabulous on the cover of the “American Dream” issue wearing a denim Bottega Veneta outfit with her bare butt sticking out over the top of her jeans.

kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian showed off her bare butt for the September 2022 cover of ‘Interview’ magazine. (Nadia Lee Cohen)

On the cover, Kim looked unrecognizable as her hair was dyed a bright platinum blonde and was cut into a mullet while her eyebrows were completely bleached. The background of the photo was a giant American flag and she rocked a cropped denim jacket and a jockstrap, opting out of underwear. The photo was taken from behind and she wore a pair of jeans that were unbuttoned and fell to the middle of her thighs while her bare butt was on full display.

kim kardashian
In another photo from the shoot, Kim wore a Varsity L.A crop top with a jockstrap & a pair of Balenciaga jeans. (Nadia Lee Cohen)

In another photo from the shoot, Kim sat in a locker room wearing a tiny cropped Varsity L.A. T-shirt, with vintage Norma Kamali, Balenciaga jeans, and a jockstrap. Another photo pictured her in the same room wearing the same top and jockstrap but this time with oversized, bright orange sweatpants.

kim kardashian
Kim looked sexier than ever in a plunging metallic red Norma Kamali bodysuit with a black & silver-studded Gucci choker necklace. (Nadia Lee Cohen)

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kim rocked nothing but a white T-shirt with the Interview logo in black across the front while her hair blew in the wind. She showed off her long, toned legs and breasts through the tee. One of our favorite photos pictured Kim wearing baggy dark-wash jeans with a tight white tank top and pointed-toe black leather boots.

Another sexy photo pictured Kim a cropped black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello leather moto jacket with a super tiny American flag print G-string thong.

More From Our Partners

ad