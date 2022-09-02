Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Black Bustier For Nobu Lunch Before Kanye’s School Rant: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, stepped out in Malibu in a strapless black bustier. The reality show was spotted grabbing a quick bite with philanthropist Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, at Nobu on Sept. 1, where she was photographed outside of the restaurant. The two power women were pictured together at the celebrity hot spot just before Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, 45, went on an Instagram rant about where their children should attend school.

But before things got messy online, the SKIMS founder rocked a super stylish all-black outfit for the meal. Kim wore loose black trousers paired with the waist-hugging bustier top, as well as black pumps. The fashionista also accessorized her glamorous look with oversized black sunglasses and a large croc embossed Hourglass bag by Balenciaga (her handbag of choice in recent months).

It appears black was the theme of the day, as her pal Laura also opted for the raven-hued shade. The Giving 2.0 author wore a black cardigan, leather shorts, and black tights at the trendy sushi eatery, which is co-owned by Robert De Niro. However, Laura did make sure to include a pop of color by completing her look with a bright yellow Birkin bag that Thursday.

Kim looked calm and collected leaving the restaurant, just hours before Ye’s latest social media rant. In a flurry of since-deleted screenshots, the rapper posted alleged texts messages regarding his children’s education and more family drama, which he appeared to send to Kim. The “Heartless” singer wrote, “My kids going to Donda / They not going to [current school name] / Charlemagne the God and Kris [Jenner] / Get your m*therf****** popcorn”, along with the caption “Hi Hilary Hi Mark You gonna take me off instagram :).”

In another screenshot of texts that has been deleted, Kanye wrote, “Ya’ll don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school / They will not do playboy and sex tapes / Tell your Clinton friends to come get me / I’m here.” It seemed that the rapper was referring to the fact that Kim, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott have posed in Playboy magazine in the past and that he doesn’t want his kids — particularly daughters North and Chicago — to do the same.

The “Praise God” rapper also called out a few other people in his social media rant that afternoon including Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick. In a separate shocking post, Kanye did not hold back as he called the three men sperm donors. He shared a screen shot of their names listed with the caption, “Calling my fellow c*m doners We in this 2gthr.” It appeared that he called them “donors” referring to the fact that the three men share the commonality of having kids with the KarJenner sisters including Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 25.

But it wasn’t long until Kim’s ex-husband chose to delete all of the posts from his afternoon rant and leave only a single photo up on his official Instagram. Since then Kanye decided to leave the photo of students attending his school, Donda Academy, on Aug. 31. He captioned the school photo, “The Doves first day at Donda praise God.”