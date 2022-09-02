Kim Kardashian Outruns Ashton Kutcher During His Marathon Training: Watch

Kim Kardashian left Ashton Kutcher in her dust during a Peloton treadmill workout. The wild thing? She's not even a big runner!

September 2, 2022 1:40PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher
Image Credit: Beats x Kim/Mega / John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian proved she could go the distance during a treadmill workout with Ashton Kutcher and Peloton VP and head instructor Robin Arzón. The trio got together for Ashton’s new show Our Future Selves, where he invites his famous friends to sweat it out during a Peleton session, sharing a teaser from the series on Instagram on Sep. 2, 2022.

“Excitement level? I’m at like 11 today,” Ashton told followers. “My friend Kim is here. I’m really, really stoked to have a conversation with her.”

Ashton was thrilled to see the SKIMS founder there, in her very fashionable take on a running look. “You showed up,” Ashton told the reality queen, who wore her icy blonde hair long and loose. Ashton then noted, “You don’t even run” to which Kim confirmed the cardio gossip, admitting, “I do not.”

But that didn’t stop her from owning the workout. Despite the fact Ashton is currently training for a marathon, she swiftly outpaced him. “You are literally running a 7-minute mile pace,” the That 70s Show star said, clearly impressed. “What is happening right now?”

Kim was also surprised at her skills, telling everyone, “I think this is what I’m missing in my workout. So it’s been inspiring and a little bit life-changing on how I’m gonna move forward with my routine.”

Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher
Kim Kardashian and Ashton Kutcher teamed up for a Peleton treadmill workout for his show ‘Our Future Selves’. (Beats x Kim/Mega / John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The Calabasas-raised cutie has been all about her workouts lately. Recently HollywoodLife caught up with celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara to talk about how Kim has been honing her svelte physique. Melissa revealed that one key to Kim’s plan was never trying to “overcomplicate” things.

Giving everyone some advice to follow, she told HL, “It’s really about just doing things so much, that it’s no longer about motivation. This is part of me, this is part of my life, this makes me good and I know that this will make me feel better than not doing it.”

