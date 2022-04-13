Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Says ‘Making Small Changes,’ ‘Cooking At Home’ Will Kick Start Weight Loss

Melissa Alcantara has helped Kim Kardashian achieve her enviable body & now she’s sharing with HL how ‘small changes’ can make the biggest difference!

Want to get on Kim Kardashian‘s fitness level? We’ve got the scoop direct from the lady who hands her the weights! Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Hulu’s new series The Kardashians, fitness star Melissa Alcantara shared how she has helped Kim Kardashian remain disciplined and strong through the years. “It’s really been all about removing the excuses. You get to a certain point in your life where you’re like, ‘Man, there’s no amount of excuses that equal reps,‘ right? You actually have to do the thing,” Melissa told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Fitness is simple. It’s about making just some small changes in the beginning, learning about yourself, and then you keep moving from there.”

Melissa explained that most people “want to start at the intermediate level,” which is “not realistic.” “Respect where you are in any journey in your life. If you’re a beginner, respect that you’re a beginner, respect that you don’t know the moves, respect that you may feel like a total moron, but that’s just how it goes,” she said. “And honestly, it is my favorite part. I love being a beginner. I love progressing, learning, messing up, you know, trying something new.”

The fitness expert admitted that she’s often asked how she stays motivated, but, she explained, the daily workouts and healthy lifestyle has become more routine than anything. “It’s really about just doing things so much, that it’s no longer about motivation. This is part of me, this is part of my life, this makes me good and I know that this will make me feel better than not doing it,” Melissa told HL.

She added that when it comes to achieving weight loss, as we’ve seen Kim do over the years, to not “overcomplicate things.” “A lot of people like to ask questions that they’re not even ready for. I always say, the easiest way to start is one, get a program. If you want to lift weights, if that’s what you want to do, get a program, so you already have a plan. Choose someone that inspires you, and follow the program,” Melissa advised. “And two, nutrition. It’s literally make your food at home. I don’t care what you’re making, you can make fried chicken. If this is the beginning, make your food at home and drink water. If you just did those things, there you go, it’s literally that easy.”

Something that’s also super easy — using the new Degree Advanced Antiperspirant to help control your sweat even in the most challenging workouts! “This really is an awesome product. It’s all about removing the excuses, keep doing what you’re doing, it’s encouraging people to keep on moving,” Melissa explained. “The antiperspirant lasts 72 hours, and the more you move, the more it works, which I think is freakin’ incredible! Keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t stop. You don’t need to. This is for you.”

Degree Advanced is available on shelves and in store at Walmart and at all major food, drug, and mass retail outlets for $4.79 (stick) and $5.49 (spray).