Madonna Wears Lowcut Black Dress & Fishnet Stockings, Celebrates 64th Birthday: Watch

Madonna took to Instagram yet again to share a fishnet-clad 64th birthday celebration video!

August 18, 2022
Madonna
You didn’t think you’d seen the last of Madonna‘s 64th birthday festivities, did you? On Wednesday, August 17, the Material Girl took to Instagram to share a very Alice In Wonderland themed party video. “Come to my surrealist party, where nothing is logical, often disturbing,” the “Vogue” songstress said, as she slayed in a “Mad Hatter” style top hat with a sexy veil and fishnet stockings. In true 80s style, she also rocked one fishnet sleeve on her left hand, and a bright red pout. “Your Muthaa,” she captioned the clip.

Fans caught a glimpse of the pop icon embracing eldest daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, and twins Stella and Estere, 9, dancing euphorically. David Banda, 16, and Mercy James, also 16, were there, as was son Rocco. The entire bash was a bacchanalian carnival straight out of a music video, with plenty of bling and what looked like nude modern dancers helping Madge ring in her banner 64th year.

Many of the Desperately Seeking Susan star’s 18.5 million followers were thrilled with the techno-beat-infused birthday video. “Happy birthday, Legend,” commented a fan. “Let everything be as you want.” “Don’t care what you say, she’s iconic,” wrote another follower. Per usual, many of the comments referred to her as royalty. “Wow, all hail the queen,” reacted a follower. “Amazing party Queen Madonna,” reacted yet another.

The famed singer has been celebrating her August 16 birthday in Italy with all six children, and recently threw a beautiful outdoor dinner for Rocco Ritchie‘s 22nd birthday on August 11. On August 16, she posted a racy video French kissing two glamorous women in the back of a car. “Birthday kisses with my side b****es….” she captioned the clip. The same day, she showed off pics with Stella and Estere, with all three-rocking matching blue and white print dresses, just for the occasion.

Madonna’s all-out celebration certainly underscores her enthusiasm for life at all stages, and her appreciation for just exactly who she is. “There are no living role models for me,” she told Vogue in a 2019 interview. “Because nobody does what I do.”

