Madonna Shares Rare Photo Of Twins Stella & Estere, 9, On Son Rocco’s 22nd Birthday

Madonna is celebrating all her children for son Rocco Ritchie‘s 22nd birthday! In a Monday, August 15 post, she shared a collection of photos, which you can SEE HERE — and in the third slide, she offered up a rare photo of her twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 9. “From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” Madonna, 63, captioned the post. She also included the hashtag #rocco, and emojis of a lion, birthday cake, and champagne bottle. Madonna is set to celebrate her 64th birthday on Tuesday, August 16th, while Rocco’s fell on August 11th.

In the pic, Madonna rocked a silk, puff sleeve floral dress as she leaned over the shoulders of her two youngest children Stella and Estere to watch Rocco, the son of Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie, slice into an incredibly realistic cake shaped like a briefcase. Stella and Estere happily twinned, literally, in blue floral dresses, while Rocco wore a light blue shirt, open at the front, along with a necklace, for the formal outdoor birthday dinner.

Other pics included the mother of six and Rocco enjoying live music as they sat at the candlelit table, and several pics of the “Vogue” singer showing off her legendary figure in the silk dress. Some of the Evita star’s 18.4 million followers took to the comments section to react. “Rocco is so handsome,” wrote one follower. “Happy birthday.”

“YOU KILLED IT!!!” commented another. “YOU LOOKS FABULOUS AND STUNNING.” Another follower wrote, “Happy birthday queen & Rocco,” and yet another reacted, “Blimey, absolute image of his father,” referencing his Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels director dad. “64 is coming!” wrote another, alongside a red heart emoji.

Despite being one of the most powerful entertainers in the world, Madonna’s role as a mom is clearly one of the most important to her. Aside from Rocco, Stella, and Estere, she’s also mother to eldest Lourdes Leon, 25, David Banda, 16, and Mercy James, also 16. Back in 2017, Madonna shared how motherhood had “healed” her — her own mother died when she was just five years old. “I get to become the mom I never had,” she told CBS News in a September 2017 interview. “So, yeah, it’s a very healing experience.”