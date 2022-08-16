Madonna French Kisses 2 Women In The Back Of A Car As She Celebrates Her 64th Birthday

Never slowing down! The Material Girl, known for raising eyebrows, celebrated her 64th birthday with some sultry kisses — and shared the intimate moments to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 16. “Birthday kisses with my side bi***es….” the “Vogue” songstress captioned the celebratory video clip, set to the classic song “That’s Amore” by Dean Martin. In the video, which you can WATCH HERE, Madonna rocked a breezy blue and white patterned maxi dress, with her platinum hair long. She accessorized with chunky bracelets and layered necklaces.

She spun around in the gorgeous dress before landing in the backseat of a car, where she passionately French kissed the two glamourous women sitting on either side of her. The moment was strongly reminiscent of her onstage kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. The racy video comes just a day after she shared wholesome family pics celebrating her son Rocco Ritchie‘s 22nd birthday on August 11 — she even gave fans a rare glimpse of her youngest children, twins Stella and Estere, 9.

Reactions included plenty of A-list comments from some of Madge’s most famous pals. “Happy birthday mo mo,” wrote Rosie O’Donnell, who famously became friends with the singer on the set of their 1992 movie A League of Their Own. “Looking like an italian cookie,” commented record producer Diplo. “Tutto l’amore del mondo, commented actress Asia Argento, alongside a heart emoji. “Auguri regina.” Asia’s comment translates to English as, “All the love in the world/happy birthday queen.”

Plenty of her 18.4M followers were thrilled to see the video and took to the comments thread with birthday wishes. “Happy birthday, Madonna, and love, health and peace,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Happy birthday to the queen!!! A forever icon I have so much love and respect for you.”

The Evita star has been living her best life this past summer, between Pride Week performances in New York City, the release of an elaborate art project with Beeples, and family time at home with her children. Aside from Rocco, Stella, and Estere, the “True Blue” singer is also mom to Lourdes Leon, 25, David Banda, 16, and Mercy James, also 16.