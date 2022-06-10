Britney Spears Kisses Madonna At Her Wedding Reception 19 Years After MTV Smooch: Photo

Britney Spears and Madonna’s friendship is going strong! Madonna was one of 60 guests in attendance at Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari, and the ladies shared a steamy moment on the dance floor. Photographers captured the ladies kissing on the lips as they partied it up at the wedding. The moment was reminiscent of the pair’s famous lip lock at the 2003 Video Music Awards, where they kissed on live television.

The 2003 kiss happened when Britney and Christina Aguilera joined Madonna onstage for her medley performance at the VMAs. While performing “Hollywood,” Madonna kissed both women, and the widespread reaction was instant. Video and photos of her kiss with Britney immediately went viral, and the iconic moment is still talked about to this day.

Britney wore a number of different looks on her wedding day, but when she shared her kiss with Madonna, she was in a red mini dress. Meanwhile, Madonna looked gorgeous in a colorful gown of her own. Other celebrity guests at the intimate ceremony included Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Kathy Hilton. The group danced up a storm on the dance floor. Brit, Madonna and Selena even had a special moment where they rocked out to Britney’s hit “Toxic” at the reception, according to Vogue.

Madonna has been one of Britney’s most public and vocal supporters over the years, especially amidst her battle to end her conservatorship. “Give this woman her life back,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021. “Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights!” Britney’s conservatorship eventually did end.

Meanwhile, during a 2022 Instagram Live, Madonna also dished on the possibility of more kisses with Britney. When asked if she’d ever tour with Brit, Madonna replied, “Me and Britney, what about that? Yeah, I’m not sure she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could, like, reenact the original kiss!” Britney currently does not have any public plans to return to music, though, so it might be a long shot!