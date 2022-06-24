Madonna Kisses Rapper Tokischa While Performing At NYC Pride: Photos

Madonna proved she is forever the pop star that can make an audience clutch their pearls. Much like she did back in 2003 at the MTV VMAs where she famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. the Material Girl shocked onlookers with a same-sex smooch at the New York Pride Festival on Thursday, June 23. The 63-year-old pop icon locked lips with rapper Tokischa, 26, on stage while performing some of her greatest hits.

Rocking a plunging top, black short shorts, stockings and dripping in chains, Madonna writhed around the floor with the Dominican entertainer before passionately planting one on her. The daring duo then dropped jaws as they danced around in sexually explicit, choreographed moves. The “Express Yourself” singer certainly knows how to steal the spotlight!

Madonna’s risque performance comes just two weeks after she made a splash at Britney’s surprise wedding to Sam Asghari. It’s no surprise that Madonna was a guest at Britney’s star-studded nuptials, as the two pop icons go way back, having sang together on Britney’s 2003 hit “In The Zone” and performed together at the VMAs where they shared THAT infamous kiss. To show how close they are, the pair even danced and sang at Britney’s reception to Madonna’s “Like A Virgin!” And guess what? They shared a kiss again!

View Related Gallery Madonna: See Photos Of The Singer Madonna Rock star Madonna sings as she opened her first national tour at night on in Seattle. She is known for her million-seller records and movie "Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna Pop Rock Singer, Seattle, USA MADONNA Performing at the Sandbox pride Nyc show. 23 Jun 2022 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871530_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Always the fashionista with famous friends, Madonna was also recently snapped with British music sensation FKA Twigs. The icon was spotted leaving London’s members-only club The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square donning a sheer top and fishnet stockings as she held hands with the “Glass & Patron” singer. The unlikely duo kept the shutterbugs busy as their looks were fierce and flashy.

The public outings have been a bit of a departure for Madonna, as she has been enjoying family festivities at home recently, including celebrating Easter with her big brood. In adorable snaps she shared of the holiday soiree, the star rocked a short-sleeve mesh green crop top, high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. The Easter shindig wouldn’t be complete without some family fun activities like egg-coloring and basket-hiding! The singer captioned the clip, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy.”