Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Drive Around In ‘Just Married’ Rolls-Royce After Intimate Wedding: Photo

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari didn’t exactly jet off to an exotic locale for a honeymoon immediately following their star-studded wedding. Instead, the gorgeous married couple were spotted running some errands the day after the surprise nuptials. The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker, 40, and her handsome actor husband, 28, were still in the wedding mood, however, as they tooled around Los Angeles on Friday, June 10 in a white Rolls-Royce with a “Just Married” sign attached.

During one of the newlyweds’ pit stops, Britney hid behind an umbrella as she retreated back into the luxury whip. The iconic pop star rocked a blue and white striped top and a set of white sunglasses. She wore her trademark sandy blonde tresses up in a messy bun as she kept a low profile. Sam, meanwhile, donned a black hoodie and a pair of red shorts while he helped his new bride safely exit the store.

The outing came hours after the former Mickey Mouse Club member admitted she was “so nervous” before she walked down the aisle with her fiancé. Britney took to her Instagram to share a photo album of the special day with a lengthy message attached, saying all the excitement caused her to have a “panic attack!” “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!!” the star wrote. “I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!”

She went on to gush over the starry guest list, which included her famous pals like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, as well as dress designer Donatella Versace. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!” she exclaimed. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton.”

It was certainly a day to remember for the darling new wife and husband. After they have had a chance to get all their errands done and regroup, hopefully the gorgeous couple get a chance to take that honeymoon! HollywoodLife will keep fans posted on any news of such a romantic trip. Stay tuned!