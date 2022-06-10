Paris Hilton Sparkles In Black Dress At Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding: Photos

As expected, Paris Hilton brought her fashion A-game to Britney Spears‘ wedding. The entrepreneur and media personality, 41, stunned in a gorgeous black dress with a front cutout and sequins, keeping her face partially covered with a stylish pair of sunglasses. The slinky number was adorned with silver sequins on a rushed, tulle-like fabric, which could be seen as she stood on the sidewalk. She finished the look with a satin pair of black pumps.

Paris was spotted exiting a black SUV on Thursday, June 9 with her husband Carter Reum, as well as her mother, the one-and-only Kathy Hilton. Kathy, 63, opted for a sheer black dress with a shorter length, smiling as she also arrived for the intimate nuptials! Drew Barrymore was also spotted in her chauffeured vehicle in a gorgeous brown silk number.

Britney’s wedding guest list was star-studded and it’s no surprise Paris was on it. The two blonde beauties go way back to the early 2000s when they often partied together in Hollywood. Although they eventually went their separate ways, they had nothing but good things to say about one another over the years.

In 2021, Paris spoke out in support of the “Toxic” singer after she detailed in court the alleged abuse she suffered under her controversial conservatorship for the first time in 2021. “I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I’ve been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free,” Paris wrote under a July 6 Instagram post promoting her podcast, This Is Paris. “We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse. She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now.”

And for the Time 100 list in Sept. 2021, on which Britney was named one of the world’s most influential people, Paris penned a touching note about her friend. “When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel,” she began. She then spoke about her conservatorship and everything Britney has been through over the years. “Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever,” she concluded.

Paris got married on Nov. 11, 2021 to Carter Reum at a private Los Angeles estate. She wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown that feature fully-laced long sleeves and chest. While the wedding also included a long list of A-listers, such as Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Nicole Richie, Britney was notably absent. It’s likely the pop princess had other things on her mind, as Paris’ wedding occurred one day before her conservatorship ended for good. “She’s emotional. She needs some time to get used to her new way of living. She is adjusting to her new existence,” a source told Page Six about Britney’s declination of the wedding invite, confirming the pals are on good terms.

It’s wonderful to see two old friends experiencing new life journeys together. Congratulations to Britney and a belated congrats to Paris!