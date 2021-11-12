See Pics

Nicole Richie Attends Longtime Friend, Paris Hilton’s Wedding In Sleeveless Black Gown

Lifestyle Director

Nicole Richie attended her longtime friend, Paris Hilton’s, wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11 & she looked fabulous.

It was a day to remember as Paris Hilton and Carter Reum officially got married on Nov. 11, and Paris’s longtime friend, Nicole Richie, 40, was in attendance. The mother-of-two looked fabulous at the wedding and we have to admit, we were a bit surprised to see her.

Nicole Richie looked gorgeous next to Kim Kardashian at Paris Hilton’s wedding on Nov. 11. (Christopher Polk/Shutterstock )

For the big day, Nicole looked stunning when she wore a sleeveless black gown that had a peplum bodice and a long flowy skirt. The skirt featured tiers of ruffles and flowed against her petite frame perfectly. Nicole accessorized her dress with a pair of gorgeous emerald green dangling earrings, diamond necklaces and earrings, a sultry smokey-eye, and an effortless, messy low bun that framed her face.

Earlier in October, Paris had an Alice in Wonderland-themed bridal shower that was of course, fabulous, and was hosted by Paris’s mom, Kathy, and sister Nicky. Nicole was not in attendance at the shower, however, her younger sister, Sofia Richie, was, and she looked fabulous in a baggy tan and black striped maxi dress.

That wasn’t the only wedding festivity Nicole missed out on though, considering Paris had another bridal shower hosted by Revolve, plus, Carter and Paris had a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas where they were surrounded by friends and family, minus Nicole.

Nicole and Paris have been friends since they were little girls and the duo even starred on the hit show, The Simple Life, from 2003 to 2007. However, the BFFs had a falling out and haven’t spent much time together since. Plus, when Nicole married Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, back in 2010, Paris was not invited to the wedding.