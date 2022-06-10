Britney Spears Had A ‘Panic Attack’ On Wedding Day Before Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears, 40, revealed she had a “panic attack” before her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28! The pop star took to Instagram to share a slew of photos from her June 9 nuptials in California, along with an emotional caption that revealed her feelings about the long awaited day. “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!!” she wrote for her 41 million followers.

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!” she added. Britney glowed in her Versace gown and Charlotte Tilbury makeup as she snuggled up to now-husband Sam, who was dapper in a black tuxedo. The pair wed at a castle in California in front of 60 guests, including her famous pals like Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, as well as dress designer Donatella Versace and her Las Vegas residency back-up dancers. From her immediate family, only brother Bryan, 45, was present.

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!!” she went on. “@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton,” the Kentwood native gushed.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to @StephanieGottlieb @CharlotteTilbury and @sofiatilbury for my jewelry and makeup !!!” she added, shouting out Donatella and Charlotte, who is one of the world’s most famous makeup artists. “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!” she concluded.

Britney began planning her dream wedding back in November, just weeks after Sam popped the question in Sept. 2021. The fitness model proposed as it became clear that her 13 year long conservatorship would likely be coming to an end, which it did in Nov. 2021 after Britney was finally granted the power to appoint her own lawyer Matthew Rosengart. The “Slave 4 U” singer made it clear in her court testimonies last year that her conservators would not allow her to marry or have more children, despite her wishes to do so.

The wedding wasn’t without drama, though: her first husband Jason Alexander, who Brit wed in Vegas for just 55 hours back in 2004, attempted to crash the affair with a knife. Alexander was arrested at the venue, and Britney obtained a restraining order against him, per her lawyer.

Beyond her brief nuptials to Jason, Britney was also married to Kevin Federline, 44, from 2004 – 2007. The pair share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, together. While the teenagers did not attend the wedding, a rep for Kevin said that the boys are “happy” for their mom. “They’re happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said. “It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”