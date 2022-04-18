Madonna, 63, Rocks A Mesh Crop Top For Easter Celebrations With The Kids

Madonna celebrated Easter with her family when she rocked a neon green mesh crop top with tie-dye pants.

April 18, 2022 9:34AM EDT
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon and MadonnaAlexander Wang show, front row, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2016
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and her son, David Banda, arrive at Cecconi's for a late dinner. Madonna reportedly arrived around 12:30 am and had the place to herself. The pop superstar stepped out in a purple satin pajama style pant outfit with a. leopard print. She topped the look with a black coat and accessorized with a pair of leather fingerless gloves and a black crocodile Hermes bag blinged out in diamond studs spelling the word, DEALER. Madonna, 63 held on to her 27 year boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams apparently to steady herself in a pair of platforms boots.Pictured: David Banda, MadonnaBACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gstaad, SWITZERLAND - *EXCLUSIVE* - Madonna's twin daughters Estere and Stella (adopted), aged 9, with their Ski Instructor and Nanny on a ski lift, having a snack at the top of the Eggli slopes in the famous ski resort of Gstaad, Switzerland. Pictured: Estere, Stella BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Madonna had a fabulous time celebrating Easter with her family and kids and she looked super stylish for the celebrations. The 63-year-old posted a video with the caption, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy,” as she wore a short-sleeve mesh green crop top that was completely sheer.

Madonna styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down in braided pigtails with a bunny ears headband on top. She added a pair of white cat-eye glasses and layers of silver chain necklaces with a medallion cross in the center.

In the video, Madonna was in a studio with her kids as they painted and decorated Easter eggs while dancing around the room. Aside from the video, she also posted a ton of photos to her Instagram story with the caption, “The Easter Bunny says love first.”

Madonna has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she rocked a full Burberry ensemble featuring a plunging white lace strapless bustier with a baby pink oversized jacket on top. She tucked her corset into a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans that were completely distressed and ripped up.

Aside from this look, she recently wore a short-sleeve black mesh top with a pair of biker shorts and thigh-high black fishnet socks. She added a pair of massive white Moon Boots, leather fingerless gloves, and a baggy black bomber jacket.

