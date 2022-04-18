Madonna, 63, Rocks A Mesh Crop Top For Easter Celebrations With The Kids

Madonna had a fabulous time celebrating Easter with her family and kids and she looked super stylish for the celebrations. The 63-year-old posted a video with the caption, “Couple of crazy Bunnies………#fireboy,” as she wore a short-sleeve mesh green crop top that was completely sheer.
Madonna styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy tie-dye pants and a pair of neon green sneakers. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down in braided pigtails with a bunny ears headband on top. She added a pair of white cat-eye glasses and layers of silver chain necklaces with a medallion cross in the center.
In the video, Madonna was in a studio with her kids as they painted and decorated Easter eggs while dancing around the room. Aside from the video, she also posted a ton of photos to her Instagram story with the caption, “The Easter Bunny says love first.”
Madonna has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she rocked a full Burberry ensemble featuring a plunging white lace strapless bustier with a baby pink oversized jacket on top. She tucked her corset into a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans that were completely distressed and ripped up.
Aside from this look, she recently wore a short-sleeve black mesh top with a pair of biker shorts and thigh-high black fishnet socks. She added a pair of massive white Moon Boots, leather fingerless gloves, and a baggy black bomber jacket.