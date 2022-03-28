Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Dazzles In Plunging Silver Gown At Oscars After-Party

Lourdes Leon looked so glamorous at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a silver gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.

Lourdes Leon was a sensation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Madonna‘s 25-year-old daughter wore a fabulous strapless silver gown with a thigh-high slit to the star-studded event on March 27. Lourdes’ dress showcased her incredible figure and gave a peek at one of her long skinny legs. Talk about arriving in style!

Lourdes accessorized her look with a pair of silver earrings and long fake nails. She also wore a pair of matching high heels. Lourdes kept her auburn hair down fully behind her back for the red carpet photos. The black tattoos on both her arms were also fully visible in the images.

Lourdes was one of so many Hollywood stars to attend the Vanity Fair afterparty. She posed for a few photos with Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira. Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman, and more celebs were at the event. It took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills immediately after the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Lourdes has attended some pretty big Hollywood events this past year. She went to the 2021 Met Gala in September and wore a bright pink dress inspired by Cher. However, Lourdes later revealed she felt “awkward” on the red carpet. “I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy,” she told Interview Magazine one month after the MET Gala. “I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not. I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine.”

Although Lourdes didn’t feel great about her time at the MET Gala, she bravely attended Vanity Fair Oscar Afterparty. Hopefully she was comfortable with her fellow stars at the event.