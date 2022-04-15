Madonna’s Son David Banda, 16, Looks So Grown Up As They Party With Stella McCartney: Photos

Madonna‘s son, David Banda, is all grown up! The 16-year-old was pictured with his pop legend mom on Thursday as the pair plus designer Stella McCartney and CAA talent agent Maha Dakhill Jackson enjoyed a night out with dinner and drinks. “Night Out with my Besties,” the pop icon captioned the post, which featured numerous shots of the group posing and smiling as Madonna enjoyed a glass of wine.

Later in the series even Liv Tyler makes a surprise appearance, as the actress plus two other pals join in for a stylish black-and-white photo.

The besties-night-out post comes a few days after Madonna shared another sexy set of photos to her Instagram on April 6. In the series of photos, the 63-year-old looked as stylish as ever in a retro-inspired Burberry x Supreme look which featured baggy, ripped jeans, a plunging bustier, and a timeless pink jacket.

View Related Gallery Madonna: See Photos Of The Singer Madonna Rock star Madonna sings as she opened her first national tour at night on in Seattle. She is known for her million-seller records and movie "Desperately Seeking Susan Madonna Pop Rock Singer, Seattle, USA West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Dressed in all black, a fashionable Madonna heads to Craig's restaurant for a late dinner looking very fresh faced with a male friend in West Hollywood. The 63 year old singer is wearing dined at the American restaurant for 2 hours. Pictured: Madonna BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “Material Girl” beauty offered up a sassy pout as she knelt down to pose wearing a low-cut, white lace bustier which definitely called back to her “Like a Virgin” days. She completed the look with loose denim that featured tons of distressing, slipping her hands into her pockets to give up a sexy pose. In another shot in the photo series, Madonna turned around to show off the piece’s custom embroidery. She accessorized the look with numerous diamond chains that featured crosses while her light blonde curls accompanied her glowing skin.

The friends and fashion-centered posts were a bit of a departure from some of the singer’s more solo sessions, like the viral social media video that Madonna shared last Monday. In the TikTok, the “Vogue” songstress leaned into the camera to show off a very plump pout and oh-so-smooth skin while a remix of her 1999 song “Frozen” was playing in the background. She didn’t say anything in the video and left things up to interpretation, but fans were confused.

“This honestly scared me I’m not gonna lie,” one fan wrote while Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey commented, “What’s going on here.”

Other fans recognized a resemblance between Madonna and former 90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva. “Is this Darcey or Stacey?” one fan asked. Another echoed the sentiment, noting, “Madonna looking like A triplet of Darcey and Stacey in her latest TikTok.”