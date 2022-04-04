Madonna Gets Compared To ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Darcey & Stacey In New TikTok Video

Madonna’s latest TikTok video has fans comparing her to reality stars Darcey & Stacey Silva who are known for their plastic surgery procedures.

Madonna just released a new video on TikTok, and fans are questioning not just the nature of the video itself, but the “Hung Up” singer’s appearance as well. In the clip, Madonna puckered up her large lips to the camera while her blonde hair was in numerous braids and a remix of her 1998 hit “Frozen” played. “Is this Darcey or Stacey?” one fan asked, comparing the singer to former 90 Day Fiancé stars Darcey and Stacey Silva. “Madonna looking like A triplet of Darcey and Stacey in her latest TikTok,” another user chimed in.

In addition to comparing the pop star to the reality star twins, who are often critiqued for their excessive plastic surgery, other users said they barely recognized Madonna as she cozied up to the camera. “This honestly scared me I’m not gonna lie,” one fan wrote while Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey commented, “What’s going on here.”

Despite her critics, Madonna just keeps on sliving her best life and doesn’t care what people have to say about it! In a recent lighthearted social media video, the singer stood in a black leather corset with black long sleeves, black short shorts, and black gloves as she introduced the remix of her song “Frozen” multiple times. In the clip, which was shared on March 18, she said, “Hi, this is Merdonna,” jokingly said at the beginning before moving on to other funny comments and outtakes.

The “Material Girl” singer’s latest video came after she garnered attention for an outing in West Hollywood, CA on St. Patrick’s Day. For the event she wore a leather jacket, black pants with braces and a choker as well as a lacy bra top, black gloves and a bedazzled cross necklace. She also rocked sunglasses and had her wavy hair down, adding pointy black boots to complete her look.

For the outing, Madonna was spotted with an unidentified male companion, and the two appeared to be having a great time! Prior to the date, she was seen hanging out with her son Rocco, 21, whom she shares with ex Guy Ritchie, for a fun night at Harry’s Bar in London.